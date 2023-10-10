Young Living Launches Whimsical Winter Product Line for the Holiday Season

The selection of gifts feels luxurious yet remains grounded in our mission to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world. Tweet this

"Brimming with naturally minded, compromise-free treasures for all, our Whimsical Winter™ holiday products make conscious gifting simple and were created with our community's health in mind," says Monica Catalano, Vice President of Product Marketing at Young Living. "The selection of gifts feels luxurious yet remains grounded in our mission to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world."

Transform your home into a holiday haven with new holiday arrivals:

Young Living has also launched seasonal favorites that are making a holiday comeback like Christmas Spirit™ essential oil blend, Christmas Spirit Foaming Hand Soap, Evergreen Essence™ essential oil blend, Sweet Maple™ Bath Bombs, and the Blissful Lips™ Lip Balm Set!

In addition to the returning favorites and new products, Young Living has released new collections that bundle complementary holiday products together. These collections include the Holiday Suds Set, the Sip and Celebrate Set, the Whimsical™ Cleaning Collection, and the Whimsical All-In Collection!

Elevate your festive moments and learn more about Young Living's Whimsical Winter product line at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/whimsical-winter-holiday-products

