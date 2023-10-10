Young Living Launches Whimsical Winter Product Line for the Holiday Season

Young Living Essential Oils announced a variety of new products with a whimsical twist to enjoy for the holiday season, including exclusive additions to the Simplified by Jacob + Kait line that captures the warm, nostalgic feeling of being home for the holidays.
LEHI, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils and essential oil-infused products, has just announced its new product line for the holidays, so you can experience the enchantment of the season with Young Living® Essential Oils. Filled with festive favorites and cozy self-care essentials, this is your invitation to experience the wonder of winter like never before.
The products are filled with cozy nostalgic aromas, reminiscent of being home for the holidays, and feature notes of vanilla, candy cane, and chai. Discover the new, magical must-haves and treasured holiday favorites, all wrapped up with luxe accents of rose gold.
"Brimming with naturally minded, compromise-free treasures for all, our Whimsical Winter™ holiday products make conscious gifting simple and were created with our community's health in mind," says Monica Catalano, Vice President of Product Marketing at Young Living. "The selection of gifts feels luxurious yet remains grounded in our mission to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world."
Transform your home into a holiday haven with new holiday arrivals:
- Sandalwood Boswellia™ Firming Cream: This cream is formulated with skin-nourishing, plant-derived botanicals, like shea butter, paracress, Swiss fermented frozen grape, and edelweiss extracts and infused with Young Living essential oils to create a premium hydrating moisturizer.
- Simplified by Jacob + Kait™ Winter Collection: Capture the wonder of winter with the scents of Candy Cane™, Winter Spa™, and Pink Champagne™ essential oil blends, available in a collection or individually.
- Simplified by Jacob + Kait™ Candy Cane Wishes Body Scrub and Body Butter: Scrub down and butter up with this magical, minty bathtime duo infused with our limited-time Candy Cane™ essential oil blend.
- Simplified by Jacob + Kait™ Cozy Chai Body Scrub and Body Butter: Cozy up to warm spice and skin-nourishing, naturally derived ingredients in this exfoliating and moisturizing duo.
- Vanilla Whimsy™ Roll-On: Step into a world of holiday enchantment with this sweet, playful, and captivating blend. Featuring notes of Orange, Vanilla, Blue Tansy, and Frankincense oils, it's perfect as a personal scent.
- Home Is Where the Hygge Is Set: Bring a calm and cozy vibe anywhere with this warm, spicy scent and new portable diffuser. Available exclusively with our Cozy Chai™ blend, the WanderBliss™ Diffuser fills your holiday travels with cherished scents.
- Chai Rose™ Wellness Set: Cheers to warm wishes and good health with your frothiest turmeric latte yet! This set pairs our Golden Turmeric Chai Rose™ drink with an electric frother for easy, creamy foam!
Young Living has also launched seasonal favorites that are making a holiday comeback like Christmas Spirit™ essential oil blend, Christmas Spirit Foaming Hand Soap, Evergreen Essence™ essential oil blend, Sweet Maple™ Bath Bombs, and the Blissful Lips™ Lip Balm Set!
In addition to the returning favorites and new products, Young Living has released new collections that bundle complementary holiday products together. These collections include the Holiday Suds Set, the Sip and Celebrate Set, the Whimsical™ Cleaning Collection, and the Whimsical All-In Collection!
Elevate your festive moments and learn more about Young Living's Whimsical Winter product line at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/whimsical-winter-holiday-products
About Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.
