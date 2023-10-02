Young Marines National Foundation donation funds Leadership School for kids

"The most impactful moments I experienced as a Young Marine was attending leadership schools. The camaraderie, life lessons, leadership skills, and challenges, all served as major steppingstones and realizations of my capabilities." Chris San Jose, president of lending, Yale Advisors. Tweet this

The Young Marines National Foundation provides financial support to the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines through the solicitation, preservation, and distribution of gifts, grants, and matching funds from individuals, corporations, and foundations.

"The most impactful moments I experienced as a Young Marine, which also served as a catalyst for further growth within and outside the program, was attending leadership schools," said Chris San Jose, National Young Marine of the Year 2005-'06 and today, president of lending, Yale Advisors. "The camaraderie, life lessons, leadership skills, and challenges, all served as major steppingstones and realizations of my capabilities.

"Attending one of those schools at a younger age gave me an opportunity to push myself and learn the mechanics of basic leadership skills that can apply to all facets of life. Throughout my adulthood, I've been able to connect so many moments of challenge and solutions to the building blocks of leadership schools that I learned many years ago. I strongly believe more of America's youth should have this same opportunity."

Youth members of the Young Marines train at the leadership school with the goal of becoming better leaders. Besides leadership classes, members participated in physical tests, written tests, and close order drill.

"The donation helps off-set costs to the individual Young Marine and his or her family," said Division 2 Commander George Biedenbender. "It also helps with facility and billeting costs, and three meals a day. But above all, it enables Young Marines to achieve their goals."

Walter Oliff of Lockheed Martin's Senior Finance Leadership Development Program agrees. "It has been proven that leadership schools are the most impactful experiences in the Young Marines program. They teach valuable lessons and skills that extend far beyond the scope of Young Marines. The health of the Young Marines organization relies heavily upon leadership school availability and attendance."

"We invite the Young Marines Alumni to continue this tremendous generosity and donate to the Young Marines National Foundation, so more young people can attend leadership school," Zeliff said.

