Young Marines National Foundation donation funds six leadership schools for youth

"The Young Marines National Foundation is very proud to help fund these important local leadership schools," said Zeliff. "Three amazing Young Marines alumni - Chris San Jose, Walter Oliff, and Erin Devives - donated to help fund these leadership schools."

Youth members of the Young Marines train at leadership school with the goal of becoming better leaders. Besides leadership classes, members participate in physical tests, written tests, and close order drill.

"Our alumni value the opportunities they had as members of the Young Marines program and have chosen to give back, said Mike Kessler, chair of the board of directors of the YMNF." The Foundation voted unanimously to match their contribution. As a result, hundreds of Young Marines will directly benefit from the generous contribution of our alumni."

The Young Marines National Foundation provides financial support to the mission, values, and programs of the Young Marines through the solicitation, preservation, and distribution of gifts, grants, and matching funds from individuals, corporations, and foundations.

"The most impactful moments I experienced as a Young Marine, which also served as a catalyst for further growth within and outside the program, was attending leadership schools," said Chris San Jose, National Young Marine of the Year 2005-'06 and today, president of lending, Yale Advisors. "The camaraderie, life lessons, leadership skills, and challenges, all served as major steppingstones and realizations of my capabilities.

"Attending one of those schools at a younger age gave me an opportunity to push myself and learn the mechanics of basic leadership skills that can apply to all facets of life. Throughout my adulthood, I've been able to connect so many moments of challenge and solutions to the building blocks of leadership schools that I learned many years ago. I strongly believe more of America's youth should have this same opportunity."

For more information, visit: https://youngmarinesfoundation.org.

