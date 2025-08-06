Young People Gain Power When They Embrace Their Purpose

"This book is both a mirror and a megaphone—a reflection of my truth and a call to action for others to rise, lead, and believe that rewriting the story is not only possible… it's necessary" Post this

"This book is both a mirror and a megaphone—a reflection of my truth and a call to action for others to rise, lead, and believe that rewriting the story is not only possible… it's necessary," said Rogers.

Dr. Dwight Rogers is an award-winning educator, speaker, author, and servant-leader whose journey from the streets of Brooklyn to the forefront of educational leadership is a story of resilience, purpose, and transformation. He's a veteran, a first-generation college graduate, and a world traveler with a doctorate in educational leadership. With over three decades of experience in education, Dr. Rogers has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal, and currently as a Director of Diversity, Equity, and Family Engagement.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Change The Narrative is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

