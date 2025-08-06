Young People Gain Power When They Embrace Their Purpose

Xulon Press presents a personal exploration of identity, resilience, and educational equity.
STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dwight Rogers reminds readers that they are not defined by others' perceptions, but by their own purpose, in Change The Narrative: Don't Let The Narrative Change You ($18.99, paperback, 9798868519963; $8.99, e-book, 9798868519970).
Rogers decided to write this book in order to shine a light on the ways that educational systems that weren't designed with Black and Brown students in mind have affected him and others like him emotionally, culturally, and professionally. Part memoir and part professional call to action, Rogers' book encourages educators, mentors, and families to listen, validate, and champion the brilliance in our youth.
"This book is both a mirror and a megaphone—a reflection of my truth and a call to action for others to rise, lead, and believe that rewriting the story is not only possible… it's necessary," said Rogers.
Dr. Dwight Rogers is an award-winning educator, speaker, author, and servant-leader whose journey from the streets of Brooklyn to the forefront of educational leadership is a story of resilience, purpose, and transformation. He's a veteran, a first-generation college graduate, and a world traveler with a doctorate in educational leadership. With over three decades of experience in education, Dr. Rogers has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal, and currently as a Director of Diversity, Equity, and Family Engagement.
Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Change The Narrative is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
