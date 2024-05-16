SOX requires that companies establish internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). However, it stops short of outlining specific practices. Understanding these requirements from an IT perspective will help ease compliance. Post this

"SOX requires that companies establish internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). However, it stops short of outlining specific practices. Understanding these requirements from an IT perspective will help ease compliance," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Your Business Checklist for SOX 404 Compliance: A Guide for Information Technology Leaders."

Risk Assessments

"Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities within your organization. This assessment will include an evaluation of the security posture of your company's information systems and digital assets, including those involved with financial reporting."

Implementation of Key IT Controls

"Ensure strong authentication measures, including multi-factor authentication. Additionally, limit access to financial systems and sensitive data using role-based access and the principle of least privilege."

Information and Communication

"SOX 404 compliance demands a level of transparency that requires meticulous documentation. From an IT perspective, this means that IT controls related to financial management must be clearly documented. These will involve access to and secure storage of critical documents, automated retention schedules, indexing and searchability, and encryption."

Ensure Regular Monitoring

"Maintaining SOX compliance entails regular monitoring of security incidents and access logs to assess the effectiveness of IT controls. Automated compliance monitoring will allow compliance teams to track financial data and provide them with essential tools to reduce risk."

Build a Foundation with Your Business Checklist for SOX 404 Compliance

This checklist represents a starting point. Consult with legal and financial advisors to ensure comprehensive compliance with SOX 404. Additionally, the compliance experts at Messaging Architects provide essential tools to help you implement strategic information governance, automate compliance monitoring, and strengthen necessary security controls.

