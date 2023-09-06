Your Child's Success Could Be a Listen Away: 63% Of Parents Report Improvements Through Audio - An Insightful Study by ABF Creative

"What we have unearthed is a symphony of opportunity. The link between audio content and enhanced positivity, self-esteem, and academic performance is a call to action. It's time we create content that nurtures, educates, and empowers our children." Tweet this

"The way we introduce our children to sound shapes their lives in profound and often unnoticed ways," said Anthony Frasier, CEO of ABF Creative. "The study makes a compelling case for the tailored use of audio, not just as entertainment but as a tool for personal growth, mental well-being, and educational enrichment."

Kristin J. Carothers, Ph.D., a Clinical Psychologist, who worked closely on the study, added, "What we have unearthed is a symphony of opportunity. The link between audio content and enhanced positivity, self-esteem, and academic performance is a call to action. It's time we create content that nurtures, educates, and empowers our children."

The research leads us to fascinating insights and urges to protect the fragile yet fertile minds of our children:

Parents' Preferences: While music ranks first in parents' preferences for their children, educational materials closely follow.

Children's Choices: Children's top preferences are music and educational materials, aligning closely with their parent's desires.

The Future of Audio Content: 43% of parents seek more educational content, and 37% want more positive/empowering messages in audio that can positively affect their child's self-esteem.

"Our findings are a roadmap for a future where audio content transcends mere entertainment. It's an emotional, educational, and societal instrument," emphasized Frasier. "We are on the brink of a paradigm shift, and the data implores us to take the lead." ABF Creative urges content creators, educators, and parents to recognize the impact of sound on young minds and to actively participate in crafting content that doesn't just resonate but elevates.

The complete report, titled "Sounds of Self-Esteem," is available at https://www.abfc.co/sounds-of-self-esteem/.

ABOUT ABF CREATIVE

ABF Creative is a Webby Award-winning kids and family podcast network and production company. With a multicultural development approach at its core, ABF Creative has garnered prestigious partnerships with renowned brands such as Wondery, Ben & Jerry's, Audible, and American Public Media. Our groundbreaking podcasts captivate hundreds of thousands of families monthly, offering "sounds you can see and colors you can hear." Our dedication to innovative, immersive, high-quality audio goes hand in hand with our steadfast commitment to representation in storytelling

