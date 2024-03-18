Your Day Job Can Become A Ministry If You Allow God To Work Through You

One day, out of nowhere, God told me to take out my pen and start writing. I found some scratch paper and began writing what He told me….I wasn't looking for anything that day other than to serve God. I feel God was pleased with me and kept right on honoring me by using me to tell people about Him Post this

"One day, out of nowhere, God told me to take out my pen and start writing. I found some scratch paper and began writing what He told me….I wasn't looking for anything that day other than to serve God. I feel God was pleased with me and kept right on honoring me by using me to tell people about Him," said Poetic Postal Person.

Poetic Postal Person was born and raised a Roman Catholic and constantly thanks God for the loving parents who nurtured her to love Him. She continues to love going to Mass and to spend time in church. She also seeks God's leading about sharing her verses with others she encounters, hoping to introduce them to Him.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God Delivers is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Poetic Postal Person, Salem Author Services, 575-361-3951, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press