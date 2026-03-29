Your Equity Mortgage Spotlights Private Lending Solutions for BC Borrowers

Your Equity Mortgage highlights its private lending services for BC homeowners and investors who need fast, flexible financing outside traditional lending channels.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Your Equity Mortgage, a leading alternative mortgage brokerage serving Vancouver and communities across British Columbia, is highlighting its full suite of private lending services designed to help homeowners and real estate investors access fast, flexible financing when traditional lenders fall short.

At the core of Your Equity Mortgage's offering is a network of trusted private lenders who assess applications based on home equity rather than credit scores, income, or employment history. This equity-first approach opens doors for a wide range of borrowers, including those with bruised credit, self-employed individuals without traditional income documentation, and homeowners navigating challenging financial circumstances.

Private Lending Built Around Real People

Unlike conventional banks, Your Equity Mortgage's private lenders prioritize the value of your property over your financial history. Borrowers can qualify for 1st, 2nd, or 3rd home equity loans with no proof of income required, competitive low-rate options for loan-to-value ratios under 65%, and the freedom to cash out for virtually any reason.

The brokerage's private lending services cover a broad spectrum of financial needs, including:

Home Equity Loans: Fast approvals based on property equity, not creditworthiness

Bad Credit Mortgages: Accessible funding solutions for borrowers rebuilding their financial standing

Bankruptcy Loans: Private lenders provide funding using home equity while clients work to restore their credit

Self-Employed Mortgages: Approval pathways that don't require traditional income verification

Investment Property Financing: Alternative mortgage solutions tailored for real estate investors across BC

Debt Consolidation: Leverage your home's equity to streamline and simplify outstanding debts

Serving Vancouver and All of British Columbia

Your Equity Mortgage operates as a dedicated mortgage brokerage serving both individual homeowners and real estate investors throughout Vancouver and the wider BC market. Their team analyzes each borrower's unique situation and maps the best path forward, from initial inquiry through to funding. Whether a bank has declined an application or a borrower simply needs faster access to capital, the private lenders in Your Equity Mortgage's network are equipped to deliver results.

About Your Equity Mortgage

Your Equity Mortgage Ltd. is a licensed mortgage brokerage based in Vancouver, BC, specializing in alternative and equity-based financing solutions. At the helm is Jeff Di Lorenzo, a Senior Mortgage Broker with nearly 20 years of experience in non-traditional and private lending across British Columbia. Jeff is a proud member of The Mortgage Group (TMG), and has built a reputation as one of BC's most trusted alternative mortgage specialists — known for his straight-talking approach, fast turnarounds, and genuine commitment to finding solutions when conventional lenders won't. Under Jeff's leadership, the team connects borrowers across BC with private lenders who offer flexible, fast, and accessible mortgage options regardless of credit history or employment type.

For more information or to apply, visit yourequity.ca or contact the team directly at their Vancouver and Penticton offices.

Media Contact

Jeff Di Lorenzo, Your Equity Mortgage, 1 778-839-3963, [email protected], https://yourequity.ca/

SOURCE Your Equity Mortgage