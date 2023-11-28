Your Financial Goals, Our Priority: Zorion Unveils Tailored Investment Solutions for Everyone

Zorion Technology Labuan Ltd. is excited to announce that we have secured a Securities Licensee license from Labuan FSA, a pivotal move in democratizing investments across Asia. Although founded in 2021, we have been diligently preparing for this significant leap. With the acquisition of this license, we are set to reshape investor access to global markets with our innovative mobile platform, expanding the range of investment products we offer and elevating the security for our clients.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This license acquisition is a cornerstone in our mission, showcasing Zorion's adherence to the highest standards of compliance and trust in the financial services industry. With this pivotal development, we are now uniquely positioned to offer an expanded suite of investment products and services, further democratizing financial market access.

Since our emergence in 2021, Zorion has diligently worked to dismantle traditional investment barriers. Our state-of-the-art mobile platform, slated for a January 2024 launch, is strategically designed to reshape individual investor engagement with global financial markets, targeting both established tech giants and rising unicorns. The license is a catalyst, enhancing our platform with unmatched compliance capabilities, thereby elevating client security and trust to new heights.

Our investment offerings, set against the explosive growth forecast of the disruptive technology sector, are a testament to our vision of reshaping wealth creation in Asia. The Securities Licensee License empowers Zorion Technology Labuan Ltd. to diversify its investment avenues, incorporating public securities through affiliated funds and exclusive unlisted securities.

Under the strategic leadership of CEO Laima Marsane and her vast experience with financial institutions operations and regulation in Europe, we are committed to forging a safe, transparent, and inclusive investment landscape. Our platform, reinforced with rigorous AML/KYC procedures and comprehensive risk disclosures, is a beacon of security and trust in the financial world.

This landmark acquisition marks a new era for Zorion, as we strive towards our ambition of being Asia's premier multi-product, client-focused investment platform. It strengthens our capacity to empower investors, equipping them with the resources and insights to adeptly maneuver through the ever-evolving financial ecosystem.

Moreover, Zorion is committed to making investment opportunities accessible to all, reflecting this commitment through our low investment minimums. Starting from just $10, we are opening the doors to the world of investing to everyone, regardless of their financial starting point. This initiative is part of our inclusive approach, ensuring that every individual has the ability to participate in and benefit from the growth of the global markets. Our accessible investment threshold is designed to encourage new investors to embark on their investment journey with confidence and support.

Join the Zorion movement, a journey where we redefine investment norms and your financial aspirations become our guiding mission. Zorion.com

Media Contact

Anastasia, Zorion, 65 371 29831178 87000, [email protected], zorion.com

Anastasia, Zorion, 371 371 29831178, [email protected] , zorion.com

SOURCE Zorion