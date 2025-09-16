Your Insurance Attorney Expands into Texas as Claim Denials Surge and Storms Intensify

Firm brings proven advocacy to a hurricane-prone state amid rising insurance denials and catastrophic injury risks
HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Your Insurance Attorney, a premier national law firm in property and casualty insurance and personal injury litigation, has expanded into Texas with a new office in Houston. Timed to address surging insurance claim denials and the 2025 hurricane season, this strategic move brings the firm's nationally recognized advocacy and results-driven approach to residents across the state.
Home to more than 31 million residents, Texas is facing increasing exposure to severe weather events and aggressive insurance practices. In 2023, nearly half (47%) of homeowner insurance claims in the state were closed without payment, up sharply from 35 percent in 2016, with some insurers denying more than 60% of claims, far exceeding the national average of 42%.
"As we enter Texas, our goal is simple: to support people who've been through the unimaginable—whether they've lost their homes or suffered injury in an accident," said Anthony M. Lopez, Founder and CEO of Your Insurance Attorney. "We're here to fight for those too often left behind by powerful insurers. Texans deserve protection, answers, justice—and we're ready to deliver."
The expansion comes at a critical time. NOAA has forecasted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2025, with up to 19 named storms and five major hurricanes. Compounding the risk, budget cuts to the Department of Defense's weather satellite system could hinder forecasting accuracy, leaving vulnerable communities with less warning.
Texas also ranks among the most dangerous states for drivers, with an average of one crash every 57 seconds and high-risk corridors along I-10, I-69C, I-45 and I-35. As serious collisions and trucking-related injuries continue to rise, so does the need for personal injury litigation services to support victims statewide.
With two decades of experience, Your Insurance Attorney has handled more than 75,000 cases and recovered over $1 billion for clients. From its start as a small Florida practice, the firm has grown into a 250+ employee national operation with offices also in Florida, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina.
The firm's Texas practice will focus on property and casualty insurance and personal injury claims, with plans to expand into additional areas of need. Maintaining its proven model, Your Insurance Attorney offers free case reviews and works on a contingency fee basis—ensuring clients face no financial burdens while seeking justice.
