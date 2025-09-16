Your Insurance Attorney Expands into Texas as Claim Denials Surge and Storms Intensify

"We're here to fight for those too often left behind by powerful insurers. Texans deserve protection, answers, justice—and we're ready to deliver," said Anthony M. Lopez, Founder and CEO of Your Insurance Attorney. Post this

"As we enter Texas, our goal is simple: to support people who've been through the unimaginable—whether they've lost their homes or suffered injury in an accident," said Anthony M. Lopez, Founder and CEO of Your Insurance Attorney. "We're here to fight for those too often left behind by powerful insurers. Texans deserve protection, answers, justice—and we're ready to deliver."

The expansion comes at a critical time. NOAA has forecasted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2025, with up to 19 named storms and five major hurricanes. Compounding the risk, budget cuts to the Department of Defense's weather satellite system could hinder forecasting accuracy, leaving vulnerable communities with less warning.

Texas also ranks among the most dangerous states for drivers, with an average of one crash every 57 seconds and high-risk corridors along I-10, I-69C, I-45 and I-35. As serious collisions and trucking-related injuries continue to rise, so does the need for personal injury litigation services to support victims statewide.

With two decades of experience, Your Insurance Attorney has handled more than 75,000 cases and recovered over $1 billion for clients. From its start as a small Florida practice, the firm has grown into a 250+ employee national operation with offices also in Florida, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina.

The firm's Texas practice will focus on property and casualty insurance and personal injury claims, with plans to expand into additional areas of need. Maintaining its proven model, Your Insurance Attorney offers free case reviews and works on a contingency fee basis—ensuring clients face no financial burdens while seeking justice.

