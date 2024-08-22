Your Key to Total Nutrition: MD Logic Health® Unveils Advanced Vegan Organic Greens + Protein

"We are thrilled to relaunch Organic Greens + Protein. This product is formulated to cater to the daily wellness needs of our customers, especially vegetarians and vegans, using only the finest certified organic ingredients." - Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. Post this

Organic Greens + Protein has been thoughtfully reformulated to meet the demands of today's health and wellness-conscious consumers, delivering a powerful complex of 20g of protein per serving, organic greens, vitamins, minerals, a custom enzyme complex, and a probiotic formula. Designed to help boost energy levels, support physical performance and recovery, and aid in weight management, this product is your essential companion for everyday wellness.

Key Features:

20g of Protein per Serving

Wholesome Organic Greens

Vitamins + Minerals

Custom Enzyme Complex

Probiotic Formula

Certifications and Benefits:

Certified USDA Organic

Suitable for Vegans

Contains Organic Greens and Fruits

Plant-Based

Non-GMO

Gluten-Free

No Artificial Sweeteners

100% Natural

"We are thrilled to relaunch Organic Greens + Protein as it reflects our ongoing commitment to innovate and improve our product line," said Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "This product is formulated to cater to the daily wellness needs of our customers, especially vegetarians and vegans, using only the finest certified organic ingredients. We believe in empowering our wellness family with the best resources to live vibrantly healthy lives."

A Delicious and Sustainable Solution

Organic Greens + Protein is not only a powerful nutritional supplement but also a delicious one. With its natural flavor from Vanilla, this plant-based powder leaves no aftertaste, making it a delicious meal replacement or daily nutritional boost. Enhanced with specialized enzymes and probiotics, it supports digestion and promotes gut wellness, ensuring you feel your best every day.

In keeping with MD Logic Health®'s commitment to sustainability, Organic Greens + Protein is packaged in eco-friendly pouches that reduce environmental impact while keeping your spaces uncluttered.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the relaunch, MD Logic Health® is offering a 20% discount on Organic Greens + Protein for a limited time. Experience the enhanced wellness and vitality that comes with our advanced vegan formula. See details here.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

Connect with MD Logic Health®:

For more information, please visit MD Logic Health®.

MD Logic Health® Contact:

Jyoti Hardat, VP Marketing

[email protected] | (877) 629-8711 x700

Media Contact

Jyoti Hardat, MD Logic Health®, 1 8776298711 700, [email protected] , https://www.mdlogichealth.com

SOURCE MD Logic Health®