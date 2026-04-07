Your Life's Path Named Wiley Platinum Award Winner for 2025, Recognized Among Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partners Worldwide for Second Consecutive Year

Being recognized among the Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partners worldwide reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional Everything DiSC® solutions and client impact. Post this

"This achievement is a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of the high standard of service, expertise, and impact we deliver to every client we support," said Diane Ewing, Founder and President of Your Life's Path.

"This recognition reflects the significant impact Your Life's Path continues to make through its commitment to delivering high-quality Everything DiSC® solutions and exceptional client service," said Chris Ewing.

Your Life's Path is a Platinum Award Wiley Authorized Partner specializing in the official Everything DiSC®, PXT Select®, and The Five Behaviors® solutions. With 20 years of experience, the company delivers assessment-driven coaching, workshops, and leadership development programs that help individuals, teams, and organizations improve communication, strengthen collaboration, and achieve lasting cultural impact.

Organizations interested in taking the official DiSC® assessment or implementing team development programs can learn more at Your Life's Path.

About Your Life's Path

Your Life's Path is a trusted provider of professional development solutions, offering the official Everything DiSC® assessments and training programs to organizations worldwide. As a Wiley Authorized Partner and two-time Platinum Award recipient, the company is committed to helping individuals and teams unlock their full potential through proven, research-backed tools and expert facilitation.

For more information, visit our website.

DiSC®, PXT Select® and The Five Behaviors® are registered trademarks of John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

Media Contact

Diane Ewing, Your Life's Path, 1 727.527.1200, [email protected], http://www.yourlifespath.com

SOURCE Your Life's Path