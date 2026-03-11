Your Local Property damage restoration & mold remediation specialists

Masterpros is a South Florida property damage restoration company specializing in water damage, mold remediation, fire damage cleanup, and storm damage restoration. We provide fast 24/7 emergency response and professional remediation services for residential and commercial properties.

WESTON Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Masterpros is a family-owned and operated property damage restoration and mold remediation company proudly serving South Florida. The company specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage cleanup, and storm damage recovery for residential and commercial properties. With a strong commitment to quality workmanship and professional standards, Masterpros focuses on delivering reliable restoration solutions that protect both property and indoor health.

When water intrusion, flooding, or hidden moisture affects a property, fast and professional response is essential. Masterpros provides 24/7 emergency water damage restoration services, including water extraction, structural drying, dehumidification, moisture mapping, and damage mitigation. Using professional-grade equipment such as commercial dehumidifiers, air movers, and HEPA filtration systems, the company ensures efficient drying and safe indoor environments.

Mold remediation is a core service provided by Masterpros. Due to South Florida's humid climate, mold growth can develop quickly inside walls, ceilings, and HVAC systems. Masterpros performs professional mold inspections, containment procedures, safe removal of affected materials, antimicrobial treatment, and structural cleaning to properly eliminate mold contamination and prevent future growth.

As a family-owned business, Masterpros believes in building long-term relationships with homeowners, property managers, and businesses by maintaining high quality standards and honest service. The company focuses on quality work rather than high volume, ensuring that each project receives proper attention, professional care, and detailed remediation procedures.

In addition to water damage and mold services, Masterpros also provides fire and smoke damage cleanup, storm damage restoration, odor removal, and biohazard cleaning. All projects are performed using industry-recognized restoration practices designed to safely restore damaged properties and return them to a healthy condition.

Masterpros proudly serves Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and surrounding South Florida communities. With 24/7 emergency response, free inspections, and professional restoration services, Masterpros is committed to helping property owners recover quickly and safely after property damage events.

