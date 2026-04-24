Your Mobile App Should Be Growing Your Business. Now It Can.

Bryj launches Beam Engage. The first engagement and retention solution built directly into an app builder. No extra tools. No extra team. No budget wasted renting someone else's audience. Post this

Today, Bryj changes that equation with the launch of Beam Engage, the activation and retention layer of its Beam platform. For the first time, the tools to build a mobile app and the tools to grow it live in one place. No third-party SDKs to bolt on, no integrations to babysit, no agency to stitch it all together.

No other app builder does this. Beam is the only platform that combines no-code app creation with a built-in engagement and retention system. Every other app builder treats engagement as someone else's problem. Bryj doesn't.

Beam Engage puts marketers in control of their highest-performing channel, the mobile app. Marketers organize work into Programs tied to real business outcomes such as onboarding, repeat purchase, win-back, loyalty and revenue, not one-off campaigns that go nowhere. Behavioral segmentation draws on first-party app data. Push and in-app messaging require zero engineering. And every touchpoint rolls up to the outcome it was built to drive, so you always know what's working.

"Every dollar spent on Meta or Google builds someone else's relationship with your customer. Mobile is the growth channel you own. Beam Engage is what makes it work," said James Colgan, CEO of Bryj.

The timing matters. As AI reshapes search and social platforms tighten their grip on discovery, paid acquisition costs keep climbing while organic reach keeps shrinking. The brands that win the next decade will be the ones that own a direct line to their customers. The mobile app is that line, but only if you have the system to operate it.

Beam Studio already turns any brand's website into a fully functional mobile app. Beam Engage turns that app into a machine that compounds over time: more repeat purchases, higher lifetime value, lower churn. Together, they replace the fragmented stack retail teams have been assembling for years: the build shop, the lifecycle tool, the analytics vendor, and the integration partner.

Beam Engage is available today for all Bryj customers. You can be up and running with your first engagement Program in days. No engineering required. Try Beam free at bryj.ai

About Bryj

Bryj created Bryj Beam, the all-in-one platform that helps brands build a high-performing mobile app, activate the right users, and turn them into loyal customers. All from one AI-powered system. No-code app creation, real-time engagement, and full-funnel growth measurement in a single platform. Trusted by 100+ global brands including PacSun, Allianz, Ethan Allen, and Renault. Learn more and get started at bryj.ai

Media Contact: Bryj Technologies, Inc. | [email protected]

Media Contact

Bryj Technologies, Inc., Bryj Technologies, Inc., 1 1 650-379-6793, [email protected], www.bryj.ai

SOURCE Bryj Technologies, Inc.