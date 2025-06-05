Your Movement in Flow - CircleTime Introduces a New Way to See Apple Activity Rings

"We've always imagined CircleTime as a tool for reconnecting with time, not managing it," said Dunja, co-creator of CircleTime. "Fitness Mode extends that philosophy to movement, bringing the body into the picture, gently and respectfully." Post this

With this update, we shift the focus inward.

Fitness Mode: Your Energy, in Time

Fitness Mode introduces a new way to see how you move — not through numbers, but through time itself. Your Apple Activity Rings now appear as arcs on the CircleTime view, matching your movement with the moment it happened.

What It Looks Like in Practice:

In Monthly View, active days are marked with a related activity color.





In Daily View, movement arcs wrap around the daylight cycle: morning, midday, evening. They show when your body was in motion.





In Weekly View, patterns start to emerge: maybe you move most in the mornings, or maybe your energy spikes midweek.





In each view, only daylight remains as a context layer. Your activity stands clearly on its own, uncluttered by moon phases or weather.

CircleTime doesn't tell you what to do. It helps you see what is: how your habits align (or don't) with your days.

Not a Tracker. A Mirror.

This isn't fitness as a form of pressure or performance. It's fitness as presence. Movement as a natural part of life, not something added on top.

Fitness Mode is fully optional and can be toggled in the display settings. Like every part of CircleTime, it's designed to reveal, not overwhelm.

It's about discovering the quiet story in your own rhythm and feeling more connected to your body and your time.

From the Makers

"We've always imagined CircleTime as a tool for reconnecting with time, not managing it," said Dunja, co-creator of CircleTime. "Fitness Mode extends that philosophy to movement, bringing the body into the picture, gently and respectfully."

We're a small, independent team shaped by lived experience and a deep desire to relate to time in a more meaningful way. CircleTime wasn't born out of market trends. It grew out of a shared longing for rhythm, clarity, and beauty in daily life.

This is just the beginning. We're working on more ways to help you reconnect with time and self.

With care,

The CircleTime Team

Dunja, Daniel and Dejan

About CircleTime

CircleTime is a time-visualization app that invites users to experience time more intuitively: through circular design, light cycles, moon cycles, and natural rhythm. Founded by a small team in Europe, CircleTime offers a calm, non-linear alternative to traditional calendars, helping people reconnect with their days rather than just manage them.

Learn more about CircleTime: https://www.newroundcalendar.com

Download the app at: https://apple.co/4hHit0p

Youtube: https://youtu.be/9g27zR8dHco

Youtube Shorts: https://youtube.com/shorts/o06kyoQp7vs

