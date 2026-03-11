Your New Favorite Sandwich Shop Just Landed in Torrance

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has officially opened a new Torrance location, expanding its South Bay footprint with its signature Dutch Crunch bread, Dirty Sauce, and wildly inventive sandwich menu. The April 9th Grand Opening Party will include free sandwiches for the first 50 guests, $7.97 sandwiches for rewards members, exclusive prizes, and a meet-and-greet with founder Ike Shehadeh. The Torrance shop introduces two sandwiches available only at this location, further cementing Ike's reputation for creative, community-inspired menu innovation.
TORRANCE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ike's Love & Sandwiches is now officially open in Torrance, bringing its iconic Dutch Crunch bread, legendary Dirty Sauce, and over-the-top sandwich builds to the South Bay. Located at Crenshaw Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, the new shop is open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM.
The official Grand Opening Party will take place on April 9th, featuring giveaways, special pricing, and a chance to meet founder Ike Shehadeh in person.
Known for wildly inventive flavor combinations and a menu that pushes far beyond the ordinary sandwich shop, Ike's has built a fiercely loyal following across the West Coast and beyond. With options spanning meat lovers, vegetarians, vegans, and halal guests, the brand was founded on a simple belief: a sandwich should never be boring. Playful, pop-culture-inspired names and craveable ingredient pairings make every visit feel like an experience, not just a meal.
The Torrance location continues Ike's growing South Bay presence and introduces two exclusive sandwiches created just for this neighborhood, available only at this shop.
"Torrance has long been a priority for us," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. "As a South Bay community member and former founder of Fresh Brothers Pizza, I've seen firsthand the strength and loyalty of this market. Opening in Torrance isn't just growth for the brand. It's personal."
Ike Shehadeh added, "We've felt a ton of love in the South Bay with Manhattan Beach and Carson, but Michael kept saying Torrance needed its own Ike's. His family, his friends, everyone kept asking when we were coming. He told me, 'We need Ike's here.' When people are that loud about it, you don't ignore it. Torrance was only a matter of time."
Only in Torrance:
#979 The Tentacle – Fried Chicken, Avocado, Ike's Mango Orange Mustard, Swiss.
#897 AJALY – Breaded Eggplant, Avocado, Ike's Mango Orange Mustard, Swiss.
At Ike's, no two sandwiches are ever quite the same. Guests can choose from five bread options including gluten-free and the iconic Dutch Crunch, all topped with Ike's legendary Dirty Sauce. With hundreds of possible combinations, there's a sandwich for every craving.
Grand Opening Party
April 9th | 10 AM – 9 PM
What to expect:
- Meet Ike Shehadeh in person
- First 50 guests receive a FREE sandwich
- $7.97 sandwiches all day for Ike's Love Rewards members
- One Rewards member will win FREE sandwiches for a year
- Spin-the-Bottle game for exclusive Ike's prizes with every sandwich purchase
Location: 25345 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
Hours: Daily, 10 AM – 9 PM
Follow @ikessandwiches for updates. Join Ike's Love Rewards at ikessandwich.com to score a FREE sandwich.
About Ike's Love & Sandwiches
In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive "Dirty Sauce," a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Media Contact
Kendall Senko, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1 7143212057, [email protected], https://www.ikessandwich.com/
SOURCE Ike's Love & Sandwiches
