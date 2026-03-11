Your New Favorite Sandwich Shop Just Landed in Torrance

"As a South Bay community member and former founder of Fresh Brothers Pizza, I've seen firsthand the strength and loyalty of this market. Opening in Torrance isn't just growth for the brand. It's personal." Post this

Known for wildly inventive flavor combinations and a menu that pushes far beyond the ordinary sandwich shop, Ike's has built a fiercely loyal following across the West Coast and beyond. With options spanning meat lovers, vegetarians, vegans, and halal guests, the brand was founded on a simple belief: a sandwich should never be boring. Playful, pop-culture-inspired names and craveable ingredient pairings make every visit feel like an experience, not just a meal.

The Torrance location continues Ike's growing South Bay presence and introduces two exclusive sandwiches created just for this neighborhood, available only at this shop.

"Torrance has long been a priority for us," said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. "As a South Bay community member and former founder of Fresh Brothers Pizza, I've seen firsthand the strength and loyalty of this market. Opening in Torrance isn't just growth for the brand. It's personal."

Ike Shehadeh added, "We've felt a ton of love in the South Bay with Manhattan Beach and Carson, but Michael kept saying Torrance needed its own Ike's. His family, his friends, everyone kept asking when we were coming. He told me, 'We need Ike's here.' When people are that loud about it, you don't ignore it. Torrance was only a matter of time."

Only in Torrance:

#979 The Tentacle – Fried Chicken, Avocado, Ike's Mango Orange Mustard, Swiss.

#897 AJALY – Breaded Eggplant, Avocado, Ike's Mango Orange Mustard, Swiss.

At Ike's, no two sandwiches are ever quite the same. Guests can choose from five bread options including gluten-free and the iconic Dutch Crunch, all topped with Ike's legendary Dirty Sauce. With hundreds of possible combinations, there's a sandwich for every craving.

Grand Opening Party

April 9th | 10 AM – 9 PM

What to expect:

Meet Ike Shehadeh in person

First 50 guests receive a FREE sandwich

$7.97 sandwiches all day for Ike's Love Rewards members

One Rewards member will win FREE sandwiches for a year

Spin-the-Bottle game for exclusive Ike's prizes with every sandwich purchase

Location: 25345 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505

Hours: Daily, 10 AM – 9 PM

Follow @ikessandwiches for updates. Join Ike's Love Rewards at ikessandwich.com to score a FREE sandwich.

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive "Dirty Sauce," a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

