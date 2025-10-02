Your New Go-To for IV Therapy -- The DRIPBaR D.C. - Georgetown Opens October 11th, 2025

"Our goal is to provide a safe, effective, and welcoming space where people can take control of their well-being and truly feel their best. We're not just opening a business; we're building a community dedicated to health from the inside out." Post this

Meet the Visionaries Behind The DRIPBaR D.C. – Georgetown

Driven by a personal passion for preventative health, local visionaries Rian and Victor Holt are excited to bring The DRIPBaR's science-based IV therapies to the Georgetown community.

A long-time advocate for community wellness and economic development, Rian serves as a board member for both Georgetown Main Street and the Holt Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to creating opportunities for underserved communities. She is also a founding member of The Brilliant Black Girl Collective and the Chief Administrator for VTech Solutions.

"I saw firsthand the power of proactive health measures," says Rian Holt. "Our goal is to provide a safe, effective, and welcoming space where people can take control of their well-being and truly feel their best. We're not just opening a business; we're building a community dedicated to health from the inside out."

Clients will be able to choose from a variety of IV Lifestyle and IV Health Support Drips, designed to support energy, immunity, anti-aging, and overall vitality. For those short on time, IM Quick Shots offer an immediate boost, with six options tailored to specific wellness needs.

Ready to experience the power of proactive wellness? To celebrate the grand opening, The DRIPBaR D.C. – Georgetown is offering 50% off your first IV drip plus a FREE B12 shot when you book before October 11th.

Secure your spot and take the first step toward feeling your best.

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.

Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise bridges the gap between concierge wellness and treatment-based medicine.

The DRIPBaR already has more than 600 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states, with over 80 currently open and operating. For more information, visit their website.

