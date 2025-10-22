Your Office Will Run Itself: Codi Launches the First-Ever AI Office Manager, Accelerating the RTO Trend

"By designing an AI to coordinate with actual humans—scheduling your cleaning, stocking your pantry, and managing furniture installation—we are fundamentally disrupting facilities management", said Christelle Rohaut, CEO of Codi. "We envision a future where offices can run themselves." Post this

Early adopters like TaskRabbit and Northbeam have already seen significant benefits from the platform. Codi's AI-driven approach has proven to save teams hundreds of hours on administrative tasks annually and reduce office management overhead by up to 83%. The platform's immediate impact is clear, with Codi booking $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) within the first five weeks of its beta release.

"Atlas has used Codi from the early days," said Zane Salim, co-founder and CEO of Atlas. "We immediately loved the simplicity and flexible, turnkey setup. Since then, we've grown with Codi to our fourth space with almost 50 desks. We could not have asked for a better partner to grow with."

The platform also excels at creating a productive and desirable work environment. According to Whitney, Senior Manager of Executive Administration at a climate-tech company, Codi created "a really great place for people to want to come and be in person together." She added, "The beauty of working with Codi is that as we grow as a company, Codi has been able to scale with us."

Codi's AI Office Manager is proving essential for the modern, distributed workforce. For a remote Chief of Staff like Katrina at Northbeam, the platform is a game-changer. "Codi has transformed how we manage office operations," she said. It unlocked their "ability to scale hybrid work across multiple locations, it's a cost-effective and modern way to run an office."

Since its founding in 2018, Codi has evolved to focus entirely on its AI Office Manager, leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and four years of deep expertise gained by managing hundreds of offices and vendors. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and having served hundreds of tech startups, Codi's AI Office Manager represents a significant leap forward in their mission to redefine commercial real estate.

Codi is the first-ever AI Office Manager, transforming how companies manage their physical workspaces. Codi AI integrates within any office, providing a single, simple platform for all office logistics. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and having served hundreds of tech startups, Codi empowers businesses to save hundreds of hours in administrative tasks and reduce costs by up to 83%, allowing teams to focus on growth. Learn more at www.codi.com.

