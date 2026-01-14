Your Safe Harbor for Success: Unlock Advanced Expertise in IR Coding with MedLearn's 2026 Interventional Radiology Coding Masterclass Series

Comprehensive, Case‑Based Training for Coding Professionals — Starts January 14, 2026

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedLearn Publishing is proud to announce the 2026 Interventional Radiology Coding Masterclass Series, an exclusive webcast education program designed to empower interventional radiology (IR) coding professionals with the knowledge, confidence, and tools needed to navigate one of the most complex coding specialties. Transform 2026 complexity into clarity for accurate reimbursement and compliance. This program offers a prime opportunity to unlock professional secrets to flawless coding, billing, and documentation. Launching January 14, 2026, this year's series builds on MedLearn's long-standing commitment to excellence in medical education and revenue integrity.

IR coding continues to challenge even experienced professionals due to annually updated CPT® codes, bundled and hybrid bundled payment rules, and intricate documentation requirements. In 2026, historically sweeping changes were introduced, with the lower extremity revascularization code set for occlusive disease expanding from 16 to 46 codes and vascular territories increasing from three to four, making this year more critical than ever.

"Because of the unprecedented code and billing changes this year, the presenter for each session will take a deep dive into the changes related to the body system being discussed. This year, we also include a workbook to support learning and assist with implementation of the changes," said Product Manager Michelle Wright. With significant reimbursements at stake, accurate coding isn't just best practice — it's essential for compliance and financial performance.

The 2026 Masterclass Series spans 11 in‑depth sessions, each tailored to a specific anatomical area or procedure type. Attendees will gain practical strategies to decode real‑world documentation and confidently assign the correct codes across a spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic interventional radiology services.

Session Highlights Include:

Basics of IR Coding – Foundational principles, modifiers, bundled/component rules and vascular anatomy (January 14)

Lower Extremity IR Coding – Key distinctions in angiography, angioplasty, stenting, and more (February 11)

Diagnostic & Therapeutic Dialysis Shunt Coding (March 11)

Catheter‑Based Drainage & Genitourinary Coding (April 15 & May 13)

GI/Biliary, Head & Neck, Upper Extremity Coding (throughout the spring/summer)

Abdominal, Venous Studies, and Pain Management Coding (September–November)

Why Attend?

Participants will unlock case-based instruction on anatomy, documentation interpretation, and code selection, with practical examples they can immediately apply to their daily workflows. Each session offers insights into industry updates and proven strategies to reduce denials, improve compliance, and maximize revenue capture. According to Wright, participants "will take back a wealth of practical knowledge to help them perform their jobs more effectively and directly impact the bottom line."

Along with expert guidance, the live webcasts will provide an interactive opportunity, featuring a chance to get the most pressing questions answered with the confidence of expert insight. By purchasing the series as a whole, professionals can receive an exclusive discounted rate and save approximately 15% off the total series.

Convenient & Accredited with Opportunity for CE Credits

All sessions are offered live with on‑demand access following the webcast, allowing busy professionals to learn on their schedule. Continuing education credits are available (varies by session), helping coders fulfill certification requirements while staying at the forefront of IR coding best practices.

