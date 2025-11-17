You're Invited: Family-Run Ederer Hall Hosts Open House to Unveil New Seattle Community Venue

Family-owned Ederer Hall (5,500 sq. ft.), operated by Sei Anders Events, is celebrating the grand opening of its new community event venue in Seattle's SODO district. The public is invited to experience the versatile space for weddings, corporate meetings, and gatherings at the Community Open House on Sunday, November 23, 2025

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ederer Hall is pleased to announce its grand opening celebration on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, introducing a premier, flexible event space to the Seattle market. Located in the SODO district, the 5,500-square-foot venue combines striking industrial architecture with a warm, versatile atmosphere, aiming to become the community's leading resource for accessible, memorable celebrations and professional gatherings.