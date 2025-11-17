You're Invited: Family-Run Ederer Hall Hosts Open House to Unveil New Seattle Community Venue

Family-owned Ederer Hall (5,500 sq. ft.), operated by Sei Anders Events, is celebrating the grand opening of its new community event venue in Seattle's SODO district. The public is invited to experience the versatile space for weddings, corporate meetings, and gatherings at the Community Open House on Sunday, November 23, 2025
SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ederer Hall is pleased to announce its grand opening celebration on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, introducing a premier, flexible event space to the Seattle market. Located in the SODO district, the 5,500-square-foot venue combines striking industrial architecture with a warm, versatile atmosphere, aiming to become the community's leading resource for accessible, memorable celebrations and professional gatherings.
Ederer Hall boasts a comfortable seated capacity of up to 210-250 guests and features adaptable floor plans, a small indoor catering room, and a sleek upstairs getting-ready space. With in-house Farm-style tables and black metal chairs for up to 210 guests, Ederer Hall makes hosting a beautiful event easy and affordable.
Ederer Hall is currently accepting bookings through July of 2027.
Ederer Hall invites the entire community to attend their Grand Opening Community Open House on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Guests can reserve free tickets and view the full event schedule online on Eventbrite.
Ederer Hall is a privately family-owned and operated premier event venue located in Seattle, WA. To learn more about the space, visit EdererHall.com. The venue is operated by Sei Anders Events, a family-run company that provides a full suite of services, including staffing, planning, event coordination, and design. Ederer Hall specializes in hosting accessible community events, corporate meetings, and down-to-earth weddings.
