YouScience and Project Lead The Way Partner to Transform How Students Are Prepared for Work

"YouScience provides a key layer of insight into how students think and where they can thrive. Schools can now ensure students are participating in career exploration and building futures where they are connected and ready to succeed." - Joel Kupperstein, Executive VP & CPO at Project Lead The Way Post this

Through this collaboration, YouScience and PLTW will work to create a more connected student journey—one that begins with scientifically backed aptitude discovery, extends through engaging, real-world classroom experiences, and culminates in clear, actionable pathways into postsecondary education and careers.

PLTW's hands-on, problem-based learning programs across STEM fields and skilled trades have long been recognized for engaging students in meaningful, real-world challenges. Through PLTW's Gateway Career Center, students begin career exploration in middle school, providing an early introduction to career pathways. By introducing YouScience's aptitude-driven insights, the collaboration aims to ensure students are not only engaged but also aligned to opportunities where they are most likely to succeed from an early age.

"Students are graduating with diplomas, but too often without direction. Solving this requires more than incremental change. It requires alignment across discovery, learning, and real-world experience," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "Project Lead The Way has been a crucial leader in delivering high-quality, applied learning experiences in classrooms across the country. Together, we have an opportunity to connect those experiences to what students know about themselves and where they can succeed, so every student can move forward with clarity and confidence."

At a time when the gap between education and workforce readiness continues to widen, this collaboration brings together two leaders in career-connected learning to better align student discovery, classroom experiences, and real-world opportunities.

Recent findings from YouScience's 2026 Post-Graduation Readiness Report and PLTW's 2025 Student Survey underscore the urgency of this work.

A Crisis of confidence: 77% of graduates feel only moderately, slightly, or not at all prepared for the next step and 69% report lacking strong confidence in their plans after high school.

The majority of graduates are drifting: 62% of students report they are "drifting" post high school without a clear post-secondary roadmap.

A proven solution: 75% of PLTW high school students agree or strongly agree that PLTW helps them learn about different jobs and careers, and 78% of PLTW high school students agree or strongly agree that the things they learn in PLTW connect to the real world. Additionally, 71% of graduates say that understanding their aptitudes and career alignment would have made them more engaged in school.

This highlights a critical need for integrated, scalable solutions that move beyond traditional guidance to provide students with the information they need to make life-shaping decisions confidently.

"When students have the opportunity to explore aptitudes, they are equipped with critical information to pursue career pathways that fit them best," said Joel Kupperstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Project Lead The Way. "YouScience can provide a key layer of insight into how students think and where they can thrive. By combining that with PLTW's proven learning experiences, schools can help ensure students are not just participating in career exploration but actively building toward futures where they are connected and ready to succeed."

YouScience and PLTW aim to provide schools and districts with a more cohesive system to support student decision-making, improve engagement, and strengthen connections between education and workforce needs.

As the workforce evolves, a well-rounded education must go beyond traditional subject matter and help students identify their interests and aptitudes, discover suitable career paths, and gain the specific skills needed to pursue them. This collaboration represents a critical evolution in college and career readiness, aligning educational milestones with the real-world demands of today's accelerating industries.

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading education technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with the data and credentials needed to succeed in school, career, and life. Its award-winning platform, Brightpath, is the only College & Career Readiness solution built for both compliance and impact–powered by scientifically backed aptitude discovery, industry-recognized certifications, and meaningful career connections. By leveraging cutting-edge research, AI, and industry collaboration, YouScience helps individuals uncover their unique talents, validate their skills, and connect with in-demand educational and career pathways. YouScience has served more than 13,400 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide, making it the preferred choice for individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to achieve real outcomes through education and career pathways.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hull

Zer0 to 5ive for YouScience

[email protected]

About Project Lead The Way

For nearly 30 years, Project Lead The Way (PLTW) has prepared PreK–12 students for careers, college, and life by equipping them with the STEM knowledge, credential preparation, transferable skills, and confidence to succeed. Its hands-on, real-world learning, deep industry partnerships, and clear, scaffolded curriculum guide students from early career curiosity to postsecondary readiness. With strong professional development and a national network of more than 116,000 trained teachers in 12,200+ schools across all 50 states, PLTW enables schools to design scalable, future-focused programs that inspire students, empower educators, and connect learning to life after graduation. Visit pltw.org to learn more.

PLTW Media Contact

Jackie Wertsch

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lindsay Hull, YouScience, 1 8016539356, [email protected], www.youscience.com

SOURCE YouScience