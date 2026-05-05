YouScience and Suzy Welch Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Science-Backed Aptitude Discovery to Career and Leadership Development Platform

"YouScience's aptitude assessment stands apart because it is grounded in decades of cognitive science and measures how people actually think and perform." - Suzy Welch, best-selling author and founder and CEO, Becoming You Labs Post this

"At Becoming You Labs, we are deeply intentional about the tools we bring into our work," said Suzy Welch, best-selling author and founder and CEO, Becoming You Labs. "YouScience's aptitude assessment stands apart because it is grounded in decades of cognitive science and measures how people actually think and perform. This partnership allows us to give individuals clearer, more actionable insight into who they are and how they can make better decisions about their careers and leadership paths."

Unlike traditional assessments that rely primarily on self-reported interests, YouScience Aptitude & Career Discovery measures how individuals naturally think, solve problems, and perform. Built on more than 50 years of cognitive science research, the assessment has been used by millions of individuals to uncover innate strengths and align them with meaningful career pathways.

"Suzy Welch's work has helped millions of people think more clearly about their choices. Partnering with Becoming You Labs is a powerful validation of the rigor behind our aptitude and interest assessment and our shared belief that self-knowledge, rooted in science, is the foundation for meaningful success," said Edson Barton, CEO and co-founder of YouScience.

To learn more about YouScience visit: https://www.youscience.com/ and to learn more about Becoming You Labs visit: https://www.becomingyoulabs.com/.

About YouScience

YouScience® is the leading education technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with the data and credentials needed to succeed in school, career, and life. Its award-winning platform, Brightpath, is the only College & Career Readiness solution built for both compliance and impact–powered by scientifically backed aptitude discovery, industry-recognized certifications, and meaningful career connections. YouScience has served more than 13,400 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide, making it the preferred choice for individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to achieve real outcomes through education and career pathways.

About Becoming You Labs

Becoming You Labs is a personal growth and career discovery platform offering scientifically validated assessments — including the proprietary Values Bridge — and live learning experiences designed to deepen self-understanding and help people build authentic, productive, and purpose-filled lives. Founded by bestselling author Suzy Welch, Becoming You Labs serves individuals, coaches, and organizations through its assessment tools, certified coach training program, and live intensives.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hull, Zer0 to 5ive for YouScience, 1 323-500-3294, [email protected], https://www.youscience.com/

SOURCE Zer0 to 5ive for YouScience