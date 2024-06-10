YouScience Honored with the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award for 'Overall Career Prep Company of the Year'

Recognition comes at a critical time when students are making post-grad college and career decisions
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouScience®, the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers, is proud to announce that it has been named the "Overall Career Prep Company of the Year" in the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition reflects YouScience's dedication to transforming the landscape of career education and preparing the next generation of leaders by empowering them through aptitude discovery.
The EdTech Breakthrough Awards, an annual program that honors the best companies, products, and services in the educational technology industry, recognized YouScience for its exceptional contributions to college or career readiness and workforce development. The award highlights YouScience's unique approach to helping students identify their aptitudes, align their interests with potential careers, and build a personalized pathway to success.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from EdTech Breakthrough," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "This acknowledgment comes at a pivotal time when many students around the country are making decisions about what they want to do after high school and college: something still an obstacle for many. Our mission has always been to equip students with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their futures. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue innovating to better serve students, educators, and employers."
The YouScience® Aptitude & Career Discovery solution, delivered through the Company's Brightpath platform, leverages a proprietary aptitude assessment that combines aptitude and interest to guide students toward careers where they are most likely to thrive. By connecting educational experiences to real-world outcomes, YouScience ensures students are prepared for the evolving demands of the workforce.
For more information about YouScience and its award-winning platform, visit: www.youscience.com.
About YouScience
YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations.
Media Contact
Lindsay Hull, YouScience, 1 508.963.1356, [email protected], https://www.youscience.com/
SOURCE YouScience
Share this article