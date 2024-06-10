YouScience Honored with the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award for 'Overall Career Prep Company of the Year'

"Our mission has always been to equip students with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their futures. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue innovating to better serve students, educators, and employers." - Edson Barton, CEO, YouScience Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from EdTech Breakthrough," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "This acknowledgment comes at a pivotal time when many students around the country are making decisions about what they want to do after high school and college: something still an obstacle for many. Our mission has always been to equip students with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their futures. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to continue innovating to better serve students, educators, and employers."

The YouScience® Aptitude & Career Discovery solution, delivered through the Company's Brightpath platform, leverages a proprietary aptitude assessment that combines aptitude and interest to guide students toward careers where they are most likely to thrive. By connecting educational experiences to real-world outcomes, YouScience ensures students are prepared for the evolving demands of the workforce.

About YouScience

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations.

