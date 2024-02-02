YouSolar Partners with Stocker & Allaire General Contractors for Delivering Reliable Power to Custom Homes

"Your typical home battery just doesn't cut it. Our clients need much more than just backup. We have been looking for a true whole-home power solution for years and have finally found it in YouSolar's PowerBloc." Post this

The frequency and duration of power outages of the local utility, PG&E, are up 44% and 65% (Source: The Reporter).

Electricity rates have increased 65% in the past ten years, with another jump of about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2024 (Sources: Haas Energy Institute Blog, The New York Times )

per kilowatt-hour in 2024 (Sources: Haas Energy Institute Blog, The ) It can take years and cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to get 400 to 600 ampere (A) utility service for large all-electric home along the Big Sur coast or in the hills above Carmel Valley . In some areas, PG&E cannot provide more than 320 A.

coast or in the hills above . In some areas, PG&E cannot provide more than 320 A. Power surges and grid transients damage appliances and sensitive electronics.

David Stocker, principal at Stocker & Allaire, sees battery systems as a solution to these problems for his clients, but, as he puts it, "Your typical home battery just doesn't cut it. Our clients need much more than just backup. We have been looking for a true whole-home power solution for years and have finally found it in YouSolar's PowerBloc."

With its unique architecture, the PowerBloc acts as an uninterruptible power supply for the entire building, serving clean power to the property whether the grid is up or down – or no grid at all. Power outages and surges do not even cause a flicker.

"Our clients are demanding, and they simply want the best. YouSolar has convinced us not only with the performance of its PowerBloc, but also with the team's responsiveness and ingenuity. Each project comes with unique requirements," says Stocker. "We have contracted two projects with YouSolar and have another two lined up, and certainly more to come. YouSolar offers white-glove service, and we would not settle for less."

Arnold Leitner, Founder and CEO of YouSolar, says "We cannot think of better partners than David and his team. They provide us with valuable insights on their clients' needs as well as on evolving building code and permitting requirements. Together, we can give home and business owners the energy independence, resilience and comfort that they are looking for as they go green and electrify their lives."

Typically, a solar array is the main energy source for the nanogrid, with the utility grid secondary. For absolute resilience, particularly in off-grid scenarios, a generator can be included, but it can be sized at a fraction of what would be traditionally required since it only needs to trickle-charge the batteries during prolonged outages.

About YouSolar

Headquartered in Santa Clara and founded in 2013, YouSolar has established itself as a premier provider of independent power systems in California. With the PowerBloc nanogrid, YouSolar makes utility power optional. Typical projects are large homes and small commercial installations, such as wineries, in grid-challenged locations.

About Stocker & Allaire

Based in Monterey, Stocker & Allaire has been in business since 1983. The firm's projects include restorations of wonderful old Pebble Beach estates, construction of custom homes on difficult and interesting sites and fabrication of exhibits at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. In all projects, the team identifies the needs of the clients and works closely with them to see that their needs are met.

Media Contact

Rupert Mayer, YouSolar, Inc., 1 4157819160, rupert.mayer@yousolar.com, www.yousolar.com

