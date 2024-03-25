"The 'Stop the Lies' campaign is extremely effective in how it empowers individuals, challenges misinformation, and reclaims control over health policy." - Karla Jo Helms Post this

What "Stop the Lies" Gets Right

The "Stop the Lies" campaign initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) is commendable for several reasons:

Youth-Centric Approach: The campaign addresses a vulnerable demographic by protecting young people from the tobacco industry's deceptive practices. This prioritization of youth health reflects a forward-thinking approach to public health advocacy.

Disturbing trends revealed

According to tobacco companies, heated tobacco products (HTPs) are less dangerous because the tobacco is heated rather than burned like conventional cigarettes. The claim is the harmful substances formed at combustion's higher temperature are significantly reduced. This tobacco industry reduced-risk claim has yet to be fully supported by independent scientific evidence. (2)

The good news is that the use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes has declined among young people—10% of middle and high school students reported current tobacco product use in 2023, and current e-cigarette use among high school students was reduced from 14.1% to 10% from 2022 to 2023. (3) However, too many people worldwide (about 22% in 2020) continue to smoke or use tobacco products, particularly in poorer low- and middle-income countries, where around 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users live. According to reports, half of tobacco users who don't quit will die, with tobacco killing more than 8 million people each year, including an estimated 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. (4)

A New Era in the Fight Against Tobacco

WHO's proactive approach heralds a new era of strategic communication in public health advocacy. By leveraging the power of storytelling, grassroots mobilization, and digital outreach, the campaign aims to catalyze societal change from the grassroots up. Furthermore, WHO's transparent and evidence-based messaging is a blueprint for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing stakeholders to emulate. (5)

"The 'Stop the Lies' campaign is extremely effective in how it empowers individuals, challenges misinformation, and reclaims control over health policy," Helms explains.

Helms also notes that public opinion campaigns of this nature can be employed by private businesses and enterprises making significant changes through their innovative products and services that improve the status quo. She says she is seeing an increase in entrepreneurs and executives willing to challenge the status quo in their narratives and are increasingly viewing public education as part of their duty.

As the world grapples with the dual challenges of misinformation and corporate influence, WHO's "Stop the Lies" campaign is a testament to collective action's power. "By fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making, effective PR can help expose and ensure that health policies, and corporate agendas, serve the public interest," Helms concludes.

