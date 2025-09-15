Youth INC Announces 2025 Honorees of the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award

"Because of Youth INC, nonprofit leaders have the capacity to adapt, and the confidence to lead boldly for the young people who count on them." -Kathleen McCabe, Partner at PJT Partners Post this

"Stratton and Kathleen understand that capacity is the catalyst for change," said Lauren McCort, Executive Director of Youth INC. "When you strengthen one nonprofit, you multiply the impact for every young person it reaches. Their leadership captures the spirit of this year's Gala theme, Because of You, underscoring that every breakthrough for young people begins with those who choose to invest in them."

Youth INC's network of more than 85 nonprofit partners serves over 300,000 young people annually, one-third of New York City's public school students. These organizations provide essential academic enrichment, mentorship, college readiness, arts, and sports programs in neighborhoods where such resources are often out of reach.

"Nonprofits that deeply engage youth have the power to change the trajectory of a young person's life and the communities they call home," said Heath. "Through targeted investment behind these organizations and their tireless leaders, Youth INC strengthens teams, expands reach, and drives lasting change."

Since 1994, Youth INC has raised over $125 million, fueling the growth of more than 200 nonprofits and reaching over one million young people.

"The nonprofit leaders I meet are some of the most resourceful and innovative problem-solvers in the city," said McCabe. "Because of Youth INC, they have the capacity to adapt, and the confidence to lead boldly for the young people who count on them."

The Celebration Gala is a cornerstone of Youth INC's work, spotlighting the collective impact of business, philanthropy, and nonprofits, united in its commitment to the next generation.

This year's event is made possible by the leadership of the Celebration Gala Event Committee: William Q. Derrough, Moelis & Company; Mark DiMilia, Morgan Stanley; Daniel S. Evans, American Industrial Partners; Wray T. Thorn, Focus Impact Partners; Douglas M. Kaden, SDC Capital Partners; Mark Liggitt, Ares Management; Emmett McCann, Duration Capital Partners; Robert H. McCooey, Jr., Nasdaq; Daniel Pine, tvg hospitality; Ken Prince, Advent International Corporation; Maheshwar Saireddy, Goldman Sachs; Julie Silverman, PJT Partners; and Dana Weinstein, J.P. Morgan.

Youth INC also thanks its principal sponsors: Goldman Sachs Gives; Oak Hill Capital Partners; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; PJT Partners; Ares Management Corporation; Blackstone Charitable Foundation; JPMorgan; King & Spalding; Latham & Watkins LLP; Paul Hastings LLP; Proskauer; Ropes & Gray LLP; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

About Youth INC

Youth INC supports a network of 85+ of the most impactful youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and greater impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 300,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $125 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.

Media Contact

