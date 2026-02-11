Youth INC Appoints Maggie Abrego as Chief Development Officer

"Our focus is on strengthening our nonprofit partners at every level, developing their staff, building their capacity, and ensuring they have the capital to grow. Maggie brings the kind of fundraising leadership that will help us deliver on that vision." - Lauren McCort, Youth INC Post this

"Our focus is on strengthening our nonprofit partners at every level, developing their staff, building their capacity, and ensuring they have the capital to grow," said Lauren McCort, executive director, Youth INC. "Maggie brings the kind of fundraising leadership and commitment to partnership that will help us deliver on that vision."

Most recently, as Vice President of Development at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Abrego led a team that collectively raised more than $28 million annually and helped manage a $75 million comprehensive campaign that exceeded its goal. During her tenure, she played a key role in growing and diversifying donor support for the Los Angeles affiliate. Abrego is known for using data to build the structure and processes that support sustainable revenue growth. She also previously served at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, where she expanded its Collaborative Fundraising Program, and began her career in prospect research at the University of Southern California.

Abrego's appointment comes as Youth INC enters a new phase of strategic growth. The organization is expanding its reach across its nonprofit partner network through new tools that increase access to high-quality training for nonprofit staff and leaders, while launching the Partner Impact Fund to provide direct capital to those same organizations serving New York City's youth. In this next chapter, Abrego will lead the development of a robust donor engagement and fundraising infrastructure to support Youth INC's growing impact.

"Youth INC's mission resonates deeply with me," said Abrego. "I'm excited to join a team so committed to partnership, and to bring my experience building donor-centered strategies that fuel lasting impact. I look forward to working alongside our nonprofit partners, board, and supporters to advance the vital work of New York's youth development sector."

Abrego holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Women's Studies from Hunter College, CUNY. She has presented on collaborative fundraising practices, ethical storytelling, and inclusive approaches to philanthropy, and has served on Planned Parenthood's national Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee.

About Youth INC:

Youth INC supports a network of 85+ of the most impactful youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, connections, and capital required to achieve sustainable growth and greater impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 350,000 young people each year. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.

Media Contact

