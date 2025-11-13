Youth INC Raises $3.1M at 31st Annual Gala, Honoring Leaders Driving Sustainable Change for NYC Youth

"We build the infrastructure that allows organizations to grow. The return on that investment is powerful: stronger organizations, greater sustainability, and hundreds of thousands of young lives changed." — Lauren McCort, Executive Director, Youth INC Post this

In accepting the award, Heath emphasized the power of capacity-building: "Youth INC gives nonprofit leaders the coaching, the resources, and the partnership they need to grow their organizations and reach more young people. It's not charity, it's capacity-building, and it changes lives."

McCabe underscored the multiplier effect: "When we invest in Youth INC, we're building the foundation for decades of impact. Strong organizations create lasting change that ripples through entire communities."

Youth INC addresses a critical need in the nonprofit sector, where many organizations lack the infrastructure to sustain or expand their services. Through targeted capacity-building support, partner organizations have achieved an average 160% growth in youth served, with a 3:1 return in revenue for every dollar invested in their capacity. These organizations provide vital programs in academics, mentorship, arts, STEM, and sports.

In 2026, the newly raised funds will underwrite:

Coaching and training to build stronger teams, develop strategic plans, design revenue strategies, and leverage data for smarter decision-making.

Connections through peer-learning roundtables that link leaders to networks where mentorship and shared wisdom multiply their impact and leadership confidence.

Capital for strategic infrastructure investments that strengthen what works, fuel what's next, and expand reach to the young people who need them the most.

"We don't just fund programs; we build the infrastructure that allows organizations to grow," said Lauren McCort, Executive Director of Youth INC. "The return on that investment is powerful: stronger organizations, greater sustainability, and hundreds of thousands of young lives changed."

The gala showcased the creativity and talent of Youth INC's nonprofit partners, including Beam Center, New York SCORES, The Sylvia Center, and Teachers & Writers Collaborative. The evening also featured remarks from Youth INC board leaders, including Joe Gasparro, RBC Capital Markets; Margaret Phillips, Goldman Sachs; Daniel Pine, tvg Hospitality; Kenneth Prince, Advent International Corporation; and Wray Thorn, Focus Impact Partners, and concluded with closing remarks by Mahesh Saireddy, Goldman Sachs.

Since its founding in 1994, Youth INC has raised more than $125 million, supported over 200 nonprofits, and reached more than one million young people across New York City.

About Youth INC

Youth INC supports a network of 85+ of the most impactful youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, connections, and capital required to achieve sustainable growth and greater impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 350,000 young people each year. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.

