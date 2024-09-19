Youth INC to Honor Mike Arougheti with John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at 30th Anniversary Celebration Gala

Youth INC, a leading capacity builder dedicated to strengthening youth development nonprofits, will honor Mike Arougheti, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Ares Management Corporation with The John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at its 30th Anniversary Celebration Gala.
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth INC, a leading capacity builder dedicated to strengthening youth development nonprofits, is proud to announce that Mike Arougheti, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Ares Management Corporation, will be awarded The John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at its 30th Anniversary Celebration Gala. The event will take place on November 13, 2024, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
Named in honor of the late philanthropist and civic leader John C. Whitehead, who played a pivotal role in the organization's history, this prestigious award is presented to individuals who have significantly advanced social change through philanthropic community engagement. Mike Arougheti is recognized for his unwavering commitment to expanding economic opportunities, advancing human flourishing, and promoting shared prosperity.
"Mike Arougheti's leadership exemplifies the profound impact that thoughtful and committed action can have on our communities," said Rehana Farrell, Executive Director of Youth INC. "His dedication to fostering economic opportunity and social good reminds us of the power one individual has to drive meaningful change and inspire others to contribute to a better future."
"I am deeply honored to receive the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award," said Arougheti. "This recognition is truly humbling and belongs to Youth INC's Nonprofit Partners, whose unwavering commitment creates opportunities for young people and fosters sustainable positive social change in our communities. As Youth INC marks 30 years of impact, I am inspired by the collective efforts of this community and proud to be part of its legacy."
The Celebration Gala is Youth INC's signature fundraising event, supporting its mission to equip nonprofit leaders with the coaching, connections, and capital to build strong and sustainable youth development organizations. Over the past 30 years, Youth INC has supported thousands of nonprofit leaders, impacting over one million young people across New York City. The Celebration Gala has been pivotal in raising over $125 million, largely fueled by the generosity of the business community.
"As we celebrate 30 years of transformative impact, honoring Mike Arougheti's leadership and philanthropic endeavors is especially meaningful," said Evan Wildstein, Partner at Kohlberg & Company, LLC, Youth INC Board President and 2017 Celebration Honoree. "His dedication to expanding opportunities for young people aligns deeply with our mission. As we mark this milestone, we are excited to build on our past successes and reach new heights to advance youth development."
The Celebration Gala will also bring together a distinguished group of business leaders serving as event co-chairs to help Youth INC achieve its most ambitious fundraising goal to date, including:
- William Derrough, Managing Director & Global Co-Head, Moelis & Company
- Joshua W. Easterly, Co-Founding Partner and Co-President, Sixth Street
- Stratton Heath, Partner, Oak Hill Capital
- Jeffrey Holzschuh, Chairman, Institutional Securities Group, Morgan Stanley
- Douglas Kaden, Managing Partner, SDC Capital Partners
- Barbara Marcin
- Kathleen McCabe, Partner, PJT Partners
- Emmett McCann, Co-CEO, Duration Capital Partners
- Stephen K. Orr, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Orr Group
- Dhananjay Pai, President & COO, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP
- Daniel Pine, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, tvg hospitality
- Kenneth Prince, Head of Capital Markets, Advent International Corporation
- Bruce Richards, CEO, Chairman & Founder, Marathon Asset Management
- Mahesh Saireddy, Partner, Mortgage Lending, Goldman Sachs
- Richard P. Schifter, Senior Advisor, TPG
- Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners
- Adrianne Shapira
- George Stamas, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP
- Matthew R. Stopnik, Head of Global Investment Banking, RBC Capital Markets
- Wray Thorn, Partner & Co-Founder, Focus Impact Partners
- Tom Wagner, Co-Founder and Managing Member, Knighthead Capital Management
- Jon Weiss, Co-CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking, Wells Fargo & Company
- Evan Wildstein, Partner, Kohlberg & Company
This milestone event was made possible through the generous support of its dedicated community:
- Ares Management Corporation
- Goldman Sachs Gives
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- RBC Capital Markets
- Sixth Street
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
For more information about Celebration Gala and sponsorship opportunities, please visit our event page at www.youthinc-usa.org/Celebration.
About Youth INC
Youth INC is a network of 85+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 250,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $110 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.
