Youth INC to honor Senator Bill Bradley with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award at its 29th Annual Celebration Gala

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth INC, a leading capacity builder dedicated to strengthening youth development organizations, is proud to honor Senator Bill Bradley with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award to be presented at its 29th Annual Celebration Gala on Feb. 7, 2024, at The Edison Ballroom. The award recognizes Senator Bradley's distinguished career in sports, public service, and lifelong commitment to collective action and civic engagement.
Youth INC's Celebration Gala is the organization's signature event, through which it raises funds annually to equip nonprofit leaders with the tools and resources required to build strong and sustainable youth development organizations. The John C. Whitehead Leadership Award is Youth INC's highest honor, named after the late philanthropist and civic leader, a founding member of Youth INC's National Advisory Board, and a mentor to its founder, Steve Orr. The award is presented to individuals who exemplify outstanding commitment to philanthropy and community leadership.
"Senator Bradley's career shines a light on the change that dedicated public service can have on our society," said Rehana Farrell, executive director, Youth INC. "His life story serves as a compelling reminder of how the tireless efforts of a committed individual can impact the world and inspire others to do the same."
Upon being named the honoree, Senator Bill Bradley stated, "I am deeply honored to receive the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award from Youth INC. My journey from the basketball court to the halls of Congress has been driven by my belief in transformative leadership and the significance of providing access to opportunities for young people. I am proud to stand with Youth INC, an organization that profoundly impacts future generations."
As Youth INC closes out nearly three decades of service to New York City, it has helped thousands of nonprofit leaders build impactful community-based organizations that collectively champion over one million young people. Celebration Gala has been instrumental in enabling Youth INC to raise over $125 million, primarily through the business community, to support this vital work.
"I am extremely proud of what we've achieved at Youth INC over the years and excited about our promising future," said John Waldron, Youth INC National Advisory Board Member and president and COO of Goldman Sachs. "John Whitehead shaped our values at Goldman Sachs and embodied the qualities of an upstanding and engaged citizen. Bill Bradley has demonstrated the same commitment through his long-standing public service and civic contributions, and we are honored to recognize his leadership."
For more information about Celebration Gala and sponsorship opportunities, please visit our event page at www.youthinc-usa.org/Celebration.
About Youth INC: Youth INC is a network of 80+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 250,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $125 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.
