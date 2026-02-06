Youthtopia Med Spa Partners with Aviva Aesthetics -- Marking First Georgia Location and Southeast Expansion

Leading Alpharetta-based Medical Spa Joins Forces with Aviva Aesthetics to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviva Aesthetics is thrilled to announce that Youthtopia Med Spa, Alpharetta's premier medical spa since 2007, has officially joined the industry's only entrepreneur-owned platform. This strategic partnership expands Aviva's presence in the Southeast and reinforces its commitment to aligning with top-tier independent practices driven by clinical excellence and patient-centric results.

Founded by Tracy Olson, Youthtopia has built a loyal following and a reputation for superior outcomes, earning 450+ five-star reviews on Google and recognition as a trusted destination for advanced aesthetic treatments. With a team of master injectors and highly trained professionals, Youthtopia delivers tailored, results-driven services including Botox and fillers, laser treatments, signature facials, and more.

Passionate about elevating industry standards and recognizing the growing gap between demand and accessible training, Tracy also founded the Aesthetic Injector Academy (AIA). This fully accredited online program enables medical professionals to earn continuing education credits while gaining in-depth knowledge of aesthetic medicine. The curriculum includes facial anatomy, safety protocols, neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and more with leading injectors including Olivia Salmen, FNP-BC, CPSN. The AIA is designed to prepare students for advanced in-person training or to confidently enhance their skills in current clinical roles.

"Youthtopia has always prioritized delivering exceptional care while fostering authentic patient relationships," said Tracy Olson, Owner of Youthtopia Med Spa. "Joining Aviva Aesthetics presents an exciting opportunity to amplify our impact, elevate our practice, and provide even greater support to our clients and team — all while maintaining the autonomy and personalized experience we've cultivated for nearly two decades."

Under the partnership, Youthtopia will retain full operational control of its practice, while gaining access to Aviva's shared platform resources — including advanced business infrastructure, purchasing power, operational efficiencies, and strategic growth capabilities — empowering the team to focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional clinical outcomes.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tracy and the entire Youthtopia team into the Aviva family," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Their longstanding legacy of excellence, deep community roots in Alpharetta, and commitment to elevating clinical outcomes exemplify the type of partners we aim to unite under our platform as we scale nationwide."

Audrey Neff, Chief Marketing Officer of Aviva Aesthetics, added: "Having personally known Tracy for years, I've had a front-row seat to the relentless passion she brings to her practice. Youthtopia's strong team culture and pursuit of the highest standards align perfectly with our vision at Aviva. This partnership is not just a special milestone — it's a celebration of two incredible, culturally-aligned teams joining forces to redefine what success can look like for med spa entrepreneurs."

About Youthtopia Med Spa

Since 2007, Youthtopia Med Spa has served the greater Alpharetta community with a full suite of med spa services designed to enhance natural beauty and deliver transformative aesthetic results. With a team of expert injectors and aesthetic professionals, Youthtopia is known for exceptional outcomes, personalized protocols, and a welcoming client experience that has earned it more than 450 five-star reviews on Google.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a national medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables med spa founders to stay in control and retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs.

