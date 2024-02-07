YouTube Creator Ethan Mawyer Drops New Parody That Questions Spider-Man's Heroism

'Vampire' was everywhere last summer, and it got stuck in my head. The only way I knew how to get it out of my head was to write a parody of it. Post this

Fans of the Spider-Man universe may be familiar with J. Jonah Jameson, a character who has been a thorn in Spider-Man's side since the beginning. For those uninitiated, he's not a fan of the beloved superhero.

In Mawyer's parody, Jameson shares his disgust over Spider-Man's actions. While many see Spider-Man as a hero, Jameson is tired of his antics and questions the carnage the superhero has left behind. He laments about the mess Spider-Man has left around the city, with damage to buildings and vehicles that are costing taxpayers millions to repair.

Because of the damage Spider-Man has caused, Jameson hopes for his demise and believes he should be in jail. He even questions the role of police and other public figures in allowing the hero to continually wreak havoc upon the city.

Throughout the video, scenes of carnage across the city are interspersed with clips from various Spider-Man video games and other humorous imagery to get Jameson's point across. The result is a laugh-out-loud reimagining of why Jameson hates the beloved hero so much.

"'Vampire' was everywhere last summer, and it got stuck in my head," said Mawyer. "The only way I knew how to get it out of my head was to write a parody of it. So I started thinking about a premise. Then, man-spider popped into my head, lining up perfectly with vampire, followed by the line "please tell me why no one's stopped than man-spider," which served as the premise for the song when I sat down to write it."

"Man-Spider" is the latest addition to Mawyer's growing library of parodies and original songs on YouTube. He takes some of today's most popular songs and pairs them with humorous lyrics to comment on a variety of subjects, from everyday stressors like traffic jams to upcoming holidays.

Mawyer, who grew up in Plainview-Old Bethpage, New York, started creating his videos about three years ago, hoping to bring joy to people's lives with his comedic parodies. In addition to his parodies, Mawyer is also a published author, with his works available on Amazon.

"Man-Spider" and all of Mawyer's parodies are available on his YouTube channel.

