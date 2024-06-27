YouTube Creators Can Now Use FirstDraft from AsqMe to Turn Their Content into a Digital Twin

"I've been waiting for an AI built around me. Not one that's trained on other people's content, but one that uses my data from all my videos." – Randy East @EastTactics Post this

It's fast and easy for creators to make their digital twin to draft answers. They just connect their YouTube channel to their AsqMe account. Once connected, FirstDraft doesn't just watch the creator's videos. It understands them. When questions arrive, FirstDraft crafts answers that sound just like the creator — because they are. And each response comes with a video clip cued up to just the right spot. If an expert answer cannot be drafted from the creator's content, a general answer will be provided from ChatGPT (or some other generic AI). The creator always gets to review and edit the answer before sending it.

"I've been waiting for an AI built around me. Not one that's trained on other people's content, but one that uses my data from all my videos," said Randy East, a leading YouTube expert in the RC racing space and a prolific user of AsqMe. "Now that AsqMe is providing me with answers to my viewers' questions with FirstDraft, I couldn't be more excited at how much more time I'll have to make new content."

FirstDraft works seamlessly with YouTube, with more platform integrations rolling out continuously this year. Most creators have content on multiple platforms and, with creator consent, FirstDraft will be able to access it to write the richest, most relevant answers to audience questions.

"FirstDraft is like having a tireless assistant who knows your content inside and out," said Paul Shustak, cofounder of AsqMe. "FirstDraft not only generates answers based on the creator's own content but also provides video links cued up to the exact moment where the answer appears. This saves creators countless hours and ensures their audience receives prompt answers, and maximizes creators' earning power."

Our Commitment to Ethical AI

FirstDraft aligns with AsqMe's commitment to ethical AI use. FirstDraft analyzes content only with creator consent, never shares it with third parties, never commingles it with other creators' data, and allows creators to delete their data at any time. "In an AI industry where IP kleptomania is the norm, protecting creator content isn't just a feature, it's our foundation," emphasized James Alexander, cofounder of AsqMe. "With FirstDraft, creators can share their knowledge without giving away their data."

Pricing and Early Access

FirstDraft is included with AsqMe's Starter Plan and Pro Plan. Creators on the Starter Plan get up to five FirstDrafts per month while subscribers to the Pro Plan get unlimited FirstDrafts. Connecting FirstDraft to YouTube is optional. If not connected, a general answer is provided from ChatGPT (or some other generic AI).

FirstDraft is now available to a select group of AsqMe creators and will be rolled out in July for all users. For early access to FirstDraft, please visit https://asq.how/EarlyAccess.

About AsqMe

Founded in January 2023, AsqMe is the leading Q&A platform empowering creators to manage and monetize audience questions from across all their social channels. Every day creators are asked more than a million questions about their content with most going unanswered. AsqMe's patent pending universal inbox is a vital tool in the New Creator Stack, empowering creators to supercharge their revenue while utilizing AI to drive higher engagement and answer audience questions at scale.

For more information, visit AsqMe.com.

Copyright © 2024. AsqMe, FirstDraft, ThankBank and Expert Verified are trademarks of AsqMe Inc. All rights reserved. Patents pending.

Media Contact

James Alexander, AsqMe Inc., 1 (877) 462-7763, [email protected], AsqMe.com

SOURCE AsqMe Inc.