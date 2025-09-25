YPO and XPRIZE Announce Strategic Partnership to Catalyze Innovation and Impact

YPO and XPRIZE have announced a multi-year partnership to fast-track breakthrough solutions in climate, health and sustainability by connecting XPRIZE innovation with YPO's global network of business leaders.
IRVING, Texas and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of chief executives, and XPRIZE, the world's leader in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges, have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate solutions to pressing global challenges.
The collaboration connects YPO's powerful network, which its members' companies contribute USD9 trillion in annual revenue and employ 22 million employees across more than 150 countries — with the innovation engine of XPRIZE, creating new pathways for leaders to engage with the XPRIZE ecosystem and scale cutting-edge technologies across sectors like climate, health and sustainability.
"At YPO, our members are driven by purpose and action," said 2025-2026 YPO Global Chairman Debby Carreau. "This partnership offers our community a front-row seat to world-changing innovation and a platform to help scale solutions that align with our values and global impact priorities."
"At XPRIZE, impact is not just a goal — it's our measure of success," said Andrew Tauhert, Chief Impact Officer, XPRIZE. "This partnership with YPO connects our innovation engine with a global network of purpose-driven business leaders who can accelerate the path from breakthrough to real-world impact. Together, we have the potential to scale transformative solutions faster and farther than ever before."
YPO and XPRIZE will partner through annual strategic planning sessions to align on shared goals and amplify impact. XPRIZE will also host exclusive innovation workshops for YPO members and offer curated mentorship opportunities for members to support XPRIZE alumni teams working to scale breakthrough technologies.
This partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating measurable environmental and social progress. According to YPO's 2023 Global Impact Report, 82% of surveyed CEOs view environmental stewardship as core to their legacy. By bridging the gap between moonshot innovation and global leadership, XPRIZE and YPO aim to turn breakthrough ideas into scalable impact — faster.
About YPO
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 38,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are driven by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age and is part of the YPO community throughout their life and career, driven by a commitment to lifelong learning and impact. Collectively, YPO members lead businesses and organizations contributing more than USD9 trillion in annual revenue and employ more than 22 million people globally. To learn more, visit ypo.org.
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.
Media Contact
Angela Mers, YPO, 1 415 298 8534, [email protected], www.ypo.org
Caitlin Chase, XPrize, 1 210 386 1735, [email protected], https://www.xprize.org/
SOURCE YPO
Share this article