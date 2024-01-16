Ytel Secures Exclusive Short Code For Sports Team Fan Engagement

Ytel, a leader in cloud communication, announces a game-changing exclusive short code to enhance fan engagement in sports through innovative SMS raffles. Supported by major carriers, this initiative offers exceptional enrollment incentives and cutting-edge technology, setting a new standard in interactive fan experiences.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ytel, a leading provider of cloud communication solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of an exclusive short code dedicated to enhancing fan engagement in the sports industry. This strategic move paves the way for a revolution in fan interaction, enabling digital and in-person raffles through a seamless SMS experience.

Major carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile®, Verizon Wireless, and several others will support this fan engagement short code, ensuring its widespread accessibility. Ytel's initiative demonstrates its commitment to innovative, audience-centric communication solutions, enabling sports teams across the nation to connect with their fans more engagingly and interactively.

ENROLLMENT INCENTIVES AND FEE STRUCTURE

The enrollment period for the fan engagement short code begins January 1st and extends until February 28th. In a special promotional offer, Ytel is providing a substantial 92% discount on setup fees for major U.S. sports teams registering by February 28th. This considerable saving is a key part of Ytel's strategy to encourage early adoption and engagement with this new platform. After February 28th, setup fees will increase to standard rates. Furthermore, to incentivize early adoption, Ytel will also waive one year of monthly minimums for teams signing up within this initial enrollment period. Beginning April 1st, the opportunity for sign-ups will be closed until the next enrollment period, emphasizing the importance of early registration.

SPECIAL TECHNOLOGY

Ytel is elevating fan engagement with its advanced technology features. Teams using the fan engagement short code will now have the ability to confirm message delivery status through carrier receipts, use custom URL shorteners, and track click-through rates efficiently. Moreover, multiple teams using this short code will have their messaging segmented, allowing them to communicate with their fan base in an individual, one-to-one manner. This segmentation ensures that each team's interactions are personalized and targeted, enhancing the overall fan experience. These cutting-edge technology features provide sports teams with comprehensive insights and analytics, offering a full report on the return on investment directly linked to their raffle platforms.

HIGH THROUGHPUT

Teams utilizing the fan engagement short code will benefit from significantly faster message delivery, surpassing the capabilities of current 10DLC and Toll-Free solutions. Ytel has implemented a system with carriers to dynamically scale traffic based on client demands. This high-throughput capacity ensures that sports teams can efficiently and swiftly reach extensive fan lists, facilitating real-time engagement and maximizing campaign impact.

ABOUT YTEL

At Ytel, we specialize in enhancing fan engagement for sports teams and their charities through our advanced communication software. Leveraging the power of SMS, our platform offers a seamless and personalized way for teams to connect with their fans, providing updates, promotions, and exclusive content directly to their mobile devices. This approach not only strengthens the bond between teams and fans but also amplifies the impact of charitable initiatives, enabling targeted, effective communication for fundraising and awareness campaigns. Our commitment lies in transforming the fan experience using the most dynamic and interactive technology solutions in today's digital era.

Ytel already works with numerous professional sports teams in the US and Canada and looks forward to expanding its reach and impact through this program.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more details regarding the fan engagement short code and its application for sports teams, or to learn more about Ytel's suite of communication solutions, please visit www.ytel.com or text YTEL to the fan engagement short code.

