YUBA CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yuba City Natives Join RejuvenI & Hodari MD Dermatology to Offer Best-in-Class Skincare Services

Yuba City, CA - RejuvenI & Hodari MD Dermatology is proud to welcome Ramneet Basra, PA-C, and Rubeena Basra, BSN to their team of skilled skincare providers. Born and raised in Yuba City, these sisters have returned to their hometown to provide exceptional cosmetic dermatology services to the community.

After working as a physician assistant in a local hospital's emergency room for three years, Ramneet Basra found her passion in dermatology. She completed her training at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston, MA before returning to Yuba City to join Dr. Kafele Hodari's dermatology practice. Ramneet's experience in emergency medicine has given her the skills to diagnose and manage a range of medical conditions, including skin diseases. She is passionate about helping her patients feel beautiful and powerful in their skin.

Working alongside Dr. Hodari, Ramneet helps patients develop a comprehensive skincare regimen that includes laser skin treatments, BOTOX, and dermal fillers. As a member of the American Academy of PAs, Ramneet is committed to providing the highest level of care to her patients.

Rubeena Basra, BSN is a registered nurse and a certified nurse injector specializing in cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers. She has a background in dermatology and is passionate about helping patients achieve healthy, glowing skin. Her gentle touch and attention to detail ensure that patients leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

RejuvenI & Hodari MD Dermatology offers a wide range of cosmetic dermatology services, including BOTOX, dermal fillers, laser procedures, micro-needling, facials, Body Sculpting and more. Patients can trust that they will receive personalized care and attention from Ramneet, Rubeena, and the rest of the skilled team at Hodari MD Dermatology.

Located just minutes from the intersection of Highway 99 and Colusa Avenue, RejuvenI & Hodari MD serves cosmetic and medical dermatology patients from throughout Sutter County. To schedule an appointment, visit rejuvene.com or call 530.561.5929.

For more information about RejuvenI & Hodari MD Dermatology and its services, visit rejuvenI.com.

Contact: Jennifer Thomson

Address: 1178 Live Oak Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991

Phone: 530.561.5929

Website: rejuvenI.com

Media Contact

Nichole Volk, PhyNet Dermatology, LLC, 1 6156300805, [email protected], phynet.com

SOURCE PhyNet Dermatology, LLC