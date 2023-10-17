Yukai Engineering launches calm-inducing robotic cushion with breathing technology

Using the fufuly has been scientifically proven to show a significant decrease in user's stress levels, allowing them to feel more relaxed and be more alert afterward. Tweet this

fufuly was created in partnership with the University of Tokyo and research based on the "phenomenon of rhythmical synchronization between individuals or between individuals and objects" as they interact with one another.

"The fufuly is the world's first of its kind robotic cushion capable of controlling the rhythm and amplitude of its motions simultaneously," said Shunsuke Aoki, CEO of Yukai Engineering. "Using the cushion for just five minutes has been scientifically proven to show a significant decrease in user's stress levels, allowing them to feel more relaxed and be more alert afterward."

fufuly features three operating modes: "Rest," "Work," and "Sleep" modes for unwinding the mind. Each mode is programmed with specific depth and length to achieve user-robot synchronizations without the user's awareness. It is battery-operated and portable, allowing users to relax anytime, anywhere. To enhance the sense of comfort, fufuly has an hourglass-like shape, evoking the image of a puff of air, which enables users to put their arms around the cushion.

The estimated delivery date for fufuly is July 2024.

About Yukai Engineering

Yukai Engineering is a Tokyo-based robotics startup known for creating robots that bring joy to life. YUKAI's award-winning products include Necomimi, a headband with fake cat ears that move in sync with the user's brain waves (selected for Time magazine's "The World's 50 Best Innovations 2011" list), and Qoobo, a tail-wagging therapeutic pillow. Its flagship communication robot, BOCCO, has been a big commercial success in Japan and is being used as an interface platform in family and senior remote-care service programs operated by some of Japan's utility companies as well as senior living facilities.

