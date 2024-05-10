YuLife Selected as a Winner on Capsule's B Corp 30 2024 List

YuLife was selected from 300 fast-growth B Corp certified companies for its innovative approach, dedication to ESG values, and status as a leading B Corp scale-up business

LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, was selected as a winner on Capsule's B Corp 30 2024 list. Supported by Cooper Parry and Harmonic, the list highlights B Corp certified scale-ups to watch, and acknowledges the remarkable success of the tech scale-up and investment market in the last 12 months.

YuLife takes a unique approach to insurance, offering group life, health, dental and income protection policies founded on the belief that insurance can act as a powerful force for good in the world, enhancing policyholders' physical,mental, financial and social wellbeing on a daily basis. In May 2023, YuLife became the first group risk insurer to attain B Corp status.

The company is transforming the insurance landscape, focusing on risk prevention rather than just claims compensation, rewarding healthy living, and fostering a healthier, happier, and more motivated society.

YuLife leverages the power of gamification and technology to incentivize policyholders to proactively improve their wellbeing. Through engaging in healthy activities like walking, practicing mindfulness or taking fitness classes, YuLife members earn YuCoin, a digital currency which can be redeemed for vouchers at leading brands like Amazon, or spent on doing good in the world by planting trees or cleaning plastic from the oceans.

The impact of YuLife's approach on members' health is clear, with the average YuLife user taking over 7,000 steps per day (more than double the UK average) and experiencing an 11% increase in daily step count when they start to use the app. 67% of YuLife users say they live healthier lifestyles as a result of YuLife, while 87% feel more energized at work.

"We are honoured to be named a winner on Capsule's B Corp 30 list for our innovative approach to proactive risk management in insurance and our dedication to ESG values" said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder of YuLife. "Being selected further underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to proactively drive positive changes for businesses that we partner with, our policyholders, and society as a whole, on a daily basis. Having our unique approach acknowledged further motivates us to continue our mission of inspiring life and transforming the insurance industry for the better."

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of technology and the latest behavioural science, YuLife's insurance model focuses on employee wellbeing and risk prevention, incentivising healthy daily behaviour to drive positive lifestyle outcomes. YuLife has quickly become a highly valued employee benefit, providing the safety net of insurance alongside a highly engaging wellbeing experience that fosters a healthier, happier and more motivated team. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by global insurers and venture capital. https://www.YuLife.com/

Media Contact

Ben Crome, YuLife, 44 7481 249328, [email protected]

SOURCE YuLife