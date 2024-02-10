YuLife Wins Awards for Best InsurTech and Outstanding Customer Journey at the Insurance CX Awards 2024

Recognition for the tech-driven insurance company demonstrates the importance of great customer journeys in the group insurance space

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, today announced that it has won in two categories. at the Insurance CX Awards. YuLife was recognized as 'Best Insurtech' and was also named a winner in the 'Outstanding Customer Journey' category. Now in its sixth year, the Insurance CX Awards celebrate outstanding customer service efforts within the insurance marketplace.

YuLife offers group life, health, dental and income protection insurance based on one fundamental idea: that insurance can act as a powerful force for good in the world, improving policyholders' physical and mental wellbeing on a day-to-day basis. YuLife leverages the power of gamification and the latest technologies to give its policyholders tangible rewards for taking steps to proactively improve their wellbeing. In return for participating in healthy activities like walking, practising mindfulness or taking fitness classes, YuLife members earn YuCoin, a digital currency which can be redeemed for vouchers at leading brands like Amazon, Tesco or ASOS or spent on doing good in the world by planting trees or cleaning plastic from the oceans.

The impact of YuLife's approach on members' health is evident. The average YuLife user takes over 7,000 steps per day (more than double the UK average), and an individual's average daily step count increases by 11% when they start to use the app. 67% of YuLife users say they live healthier lifestyles as a result of YuLife, while 87% feel more energized at work.

The customer experience is key to YuLife's impact, and YuLife is currently rated 4.9/5 on Trustpilot. Key to its customer success is its post-launch team. Each YuLife customer is assigned an onboarding manager to ensure a seamless roll-out of the app across their organisation. On top of that, an assigned account manager is there to help them understand how their workforce is engaging with YuLife, their wellbeing stats and how they can further boost participation with personalised email campaigns, wellbeing events and more.

The newly-launched YuScore is an AI-powered health and wellbeing metric that predicts businesses' risk profiles, enabling customers to dynamically measure the impact of their wellbeing initiatives and forecast their likely impact in the future.

"I am very proud to see YuLife recognised by the Insurance CX Awards for our technological innovation and commitment to customer experience," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder of YuLife. "YuLife first embarked on its journey to fundamentally transform group insurance guided by the principle that insurance can change people's lives for the better. Having our innovative, game-changing approach acknowledged and endorsed by the insurance industry is a clear demonstration that combining market-leading technology with a best-in-class customer success team can encourage businesses to support their employees by offering enriching financial products."

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of technology and the latest behavioural science, YuLife's insurance model focuses on employee wellbeing and risk prevention, incentivising healthy daily behaviour to drive positive lifestyle outcomes. YuLife has quickly become a highly valued employee benefit, providing the safety net of insurance alongside a highly engaging wellbeing experience that fosters a healthier, happier and more motivated team. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by global insurers and venture capital. https://www.YuLife.com/

