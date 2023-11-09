Yum Cha Tea Company Adds Reishi Functional Mushrooms to Its Best-Selling Organic Tea Line

"The strengths of our teas encapsulate a blend of ancient wisdom and modern scientific knowledge," said Holzapfel. Post this

With the holiday season well underway, the mushroom teas are a non-alcoholic drink option for social settings, providing a relaxing aid for those with anxiety. The delicious offerings also work well for mocktails (like a tea 'mosa with seltzer), detoxifying and even helping you sleep better.

The venerable Reishi mushroom, a cherished component of holistic wellness harking from ancient Eastern cultures, is known for its potential to bolster the immune system and enhance vitality with its antioxidant properties, helping individuals stay healthy during the fall and winter. Further, it is known to reduce oxidative stress and improve mental and physical well-being in a thoughtfully crafted extract.

Co-founder Zac Holzapfel is a beekeeper and shares his love for tea and nature through his mission. Along with his wife, Nicole, the pair have cultivated a unique collection of sought-after teas with plenty of benefits and flavorful notes that appeal to tea lovers worldwide.

"The strengths of our teas encapsulate a blend of ancient wisdom and modern scientific knowledge," said Holzapfel. "The love of tea brought my wife and I together and now we're grateful to share one of the things we love most with our loyal customers to enhance their wellness and uplift their daily rituals. Bringing age-old traditions into our modern world furthers our fondness for tea, creating a delicious and soothing experience everyone can enjoy."

Yum Cha Tea Company offers over 250 teas, tea gifts, recipes, and teaware. The collection features popular fall tea flavors, including Almondina Biscotti, Sugar Shack Maple, Caramel Vanilla Candy Rooibos, and Pumpkin Pie. The brand donates a portion of proceeds to create beehives that their team plants.

Visit the Yum Cha Tea blog to learn more about drinking and storing tea properly for lasting flavor. For more information, go to http://www.drinkteaa.com.

About Yum Cha Tea Company:

Home to over 250 tea varieties, Yum Cha Tea Company is at the forefront of holistic wellness with its wide assortment of delicious offerings. They encourage tea lovers to create a tea experience that caters to overall wellness and comfort, boosting immune systems, and mental and physical health and reducing oxidative stress.

