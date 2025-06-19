YUR Drivers Network Ride-Share Company to Launch in New York City on July 1

New company to revolutionize ride sharing by offering patented revenue sharing, no-surge pricing, industry-high driver pay, and unmatched passenger safety.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YUR Drivers Network, a groundbreaking new ride-sharing company, is proud to announce that it will begin offering services across all five boroughs of New York City on July 1. Founded by area native Louis Paulucci, YUR Drivers Network will transform the ride-share experience for both drivers and passengers by offering innovative features including a patented revenue-sharing app, a patented Biometric Identifier that confirms the driver's identity prior to picking up the passenger, an industry-high payment rate of up to 71% to the driver, a collaborative community app, as well as a no-surge pricing policy.

The concept for YUR Drivers Network emerged from Paulucci's observations while using rideshare services. He consistently encountered dissatisfied drivers who felt overworked and underpaid, while simultaneously, passengers he knew voiced numerous complaints, primarily feeling overcharged.

Paulucci, a successful businessman who has lead companies in multiple industries over the last 40 years, saw a need and decided to further delve into ride-sharing. He conducted extensive research, including personally completing over 1,700 rides as a driver and organizing focus groups with both drivers and passengers. Through this process, he identified significant inefficiencies within the rideshare ecosystem, and he decided to establish YUR Drivers Network with the aim of creating a more equitable environment that benefits both drivers and passengers.

"I see a rideshare industry that is stuck in a ditch," Paulucci states, reflecting on his inspiration for YUR Drivers Network. "Drivers are running on fumes, feeling exploited, while passengers are frustrated by surge pricing and a lack of transparency. After experiencing it firsthand and talking to both drivers and passengers, it became clear: the ride-share industry needs a fundamental shift towards fairness for everyone involved. That's the driving force behind YUR Drivers Network."

YUR Drivers Network stands out with a suite of innovative features designed to empower its community:

Patented Revenue Sharing Program: YUR introduces a revolutionary and patented revenue-sharing app that pays a 5% referral commission for signing up riders and drivers. "Every time a ride is completed by one of your referrals, whether the referral is a passenger or driver, you receive 5% of the fare in your e-wallet," says Paulucci. "This creates a continuous ripple effect of rewards, allowing users to build a consistent, residual income stream. Passengers can redeem their commissions for cash or use them to pay for future fares, while drivers earn an additional 5% on top of their already industry-high rates. It's literally a stream of income – a cash register constantly ringing for you."

Industry-High Driver Payments: YUR pays its drivers one of the highest rates in the industry – up to 71% - significantly improving their earning potential. "As a private company, YUR is able to pay a higher percentage to our drivers. And when you add in our referral plan, which pays commissions for referring both drivers and passengers, this will significantly improve the lives of our drivers as they will be compensated an additional 5% on their already industry-high rate," adds Paulucci.

Patented Biometric Driver Identification for Unmatched Safety: YUR exclusively offers the best security feature in the ride-share industry. Prior to every pickup, a patented Biometric Identifier that is embedded in the app confirms the driver's identity through facial recognition. The passenger then receives an "all clear" notification on his or her app, confirming it's safe to proceed to the vehicle with the verified driver. "It's like having a digital doorman, verifying the driver's identity with facial recognition and then sending you a personalized 'all clear' signal, so you step into your ride with the confidence of knowing exactly who's behind the wheel," says Paulucci.

No-Surge Pricing Policy: Unlike competitors who often inflate prices during peak demand, rush hours, or adverse weather, YUR maintains a strict no-surge pricing policy. This commitment to fair pricing is possible due to YUR's unique business model and high driver payment rates. "Because of YUR's unique business model, we do not have to surge-charge; our drivers get paid the highest rates in the business already, eliminating the need for increased charging of passengers," states Paulucci.

Community-Driven Platform: YUR has launched a dedicated community website for drivers and passengers to provide comments and recommendations, fostering a collaborative environment for growth and continuous improvement of the ride-share experience. "YUR represents New Yorkers working together – like, when does that ever happen?!" quips Paulucci.

Licensed and Inspected: All YUR drivers are licensed by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), with only the highest ratings from other companies. Every vehicle undergoes a TLC approval process, ensuring a premium and secure ride every time.

Location: YUR Drivers Network will be picking up passengers in all five boroughs of New York City and can transport them anywhere, including to out-of-state destinations.

Launch Promotion: To introduce passengers to YUR Drivers Network, the company will offer 10% off initial rides, for a limited time.

With its July 1 launch, YUR Drivers Network is poised to become the preferred choice for New Yorkers seeking a reliable, safe, and rewarding ride-sharing experience.

About YUR Drivers Network, Inc.: YUR Drivers Network, Inc. is a newly launched ride-sharing application operating in the five boroughs of New York City. Founded by Louis Palucci, YUR is committed to providing a superior ride-share experience through its patented revenue sharing program, industry-high driver payment rates, unparalleled in-app biometric security features, and a commitment to no-surge pricing. YUR aims to empower both drivers and passengers by fostering a fair and transparent community-driven platform.

For more information on YUR Drivers Network, or to download the YUR RIDE app for passengers, please visit the company's website.

