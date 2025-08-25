YURA Launches AI Chatbot Technology for Electrical System Design Support

YURA introduces an AI-powered chatbot within CADvizor, enhancing electrical system design by automating parts selection, drawing creation, and circuit simulation, significantly improving efficiency and design accuracy.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CADvizor Boosts Design Efficiency Using AI Technology

YURA, a company specializing in wiring harnesses for electronic components, announced that it has introduced a new AI chatbot-based design support feature into its in-house wiring harness design CAD solution, CADvizor. This technology is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of complex wiring harness designs as well as accelerate design automation.

Maximizing manufacture productivity alongside AI Chatbot

CADvizor now features an AI chatbot trained on its dedicated manuals and design database, making it a specialized intelligent tool for electrical design. By simply asking questions in natural language, users can instantly access the information they need. It offers integrated support for various functions, including menu navigation, parts recommendations, and blueprint insertion. This allows designers to maintain their workflow without having to search through complex manuals. Furthermore, with multilingual support in Korean, English, and Chinese, it facilitates efficient communication in global collaborative environments.

Natural Language Search and Auto-Placement for Parts

AI chatbots analyze the user's design intent to recommend the most suitable parts and automatically place them on the drawing. For example, a user can input queries to recommend "an affordable connector with particular specifications," "a 24V 10A relay," or "a high-stock connector from the MG 060 series." The system will then search for parts that meet these criteria and can instantly insert them into the drawing. This simultaneously achieves two benefits: a reduction in design time and an improvement in accuracy.

Automated Drawing Creation & Circuit Simulation

CADvizor automatically reflects wiring, circuit blocks, and component placement onto a drawing using AI-based automated design features. Specifically, its voltage drop and overcurrent simulation features help to verify circuit stability and minimize errors in advance. In case of the functionality being integrated with electrical design and 3D modeling, it can lead to maximum design efficiency and significantly reduce redesign time.

Such as this, AI-based electrical design support technology is becoming a core technology that goes beyond a simple auxiliary tool. It maximizes design efficiency and accuracy thereby innovating the entire design process. By combining AI technology with its expertise in electrical design, CADvizor is poised to lead the automation of design across various industries.

Watch CADvizor AI Chatbot in action.

Media Contact

Hoony Park, YURA Co., Ltd., 82 10-2764-4694, [email protected]

SOURCE YURA Co., Ltd.