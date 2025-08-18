Yvette Hitchens Earns Certified Distance Education Instructor Designation (CDEI™) from ARELLO

At The MH Trainer, we are proud to announce that our CEO, Yvette Hitchens, has recently earned the prestigious Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI™) designation from ARELLO (Association of Real Estate License Law Officials). This milestone is a testament to Yvette's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education for real estate professionals in the manufactured home sector and further solidifies The MH Trainer as a leader in distance learning for this industry.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yvette Hitchens, CEO of The MH Trainer, an online school specializing in manufactured home education, has proudly earned the prestigious Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI™) designation from ARELLO (Association of Real Estate License Law Officials). The CDEI™ program is designed for professionals preparing to teach academic and professional courses through distance education, including methods such as the Internet, Computer-Based Training (CBT), and video conferencing.

As the CEO of The MH Trainer, which serves both real estate agents licensed with the California Department of Real Estate and dealers and salespersons licensed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Hitchens is leading the charge in delivering innovative, engaging, and accredited educational opportunities within the manufactured home industry.

"Earning the CDEI™ designation represents a significant milestone in my commitment to providing quality education for real estate professionals in the manufactured home sector," said Hitchens. "With this certification, I am better equipped to lead my students through dynamic distance learning courses, ensuring they are thoroughly prepared to excel in their careers."

The CDEI™ credential demonstrates Hitchens' proficiency in delivering distance education, ensuring that students benefit from a comprehensive knowledge base in professional and academic education delivery methods. The certification reflects a high standard of expertise, positioning Hitchens and The MH Trainer as leaders in the field of manufactured home education.

As a lifetime learner and advocate for real estate education, Hitchens continues to innovate in her approach to training and development, offering specialized courses that cater to the unique needs of her students. "Leading the way in Manufactured Home Education" is not just a tagline for The MH Trainer but a reflection of Hitchens' dedication to empowering students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed.

For more information about The MH Trainer and its courses, visit www.themhtrainer.com.

About Yvette Hitchens and The MH Trainer:

Yvette Hitchens is the CEO of The MH Trainer, a leading online educational platform dedicated to providing specialized training for professionals in the manufactured home industry. With over 28 years of experience in the real estate and manufactured home sales, Yvette is committed to empowering real estate agents, dealers, and salespersons with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in this niche market. Through her expertise and innovative approach to education, she has become a trusted leader in the field. Yvette is also an active member of the Real Estate Educators Association (REEA) and is currently pursuing the prestigious GSI designation, further expanding her qualifications to better serve her students.

