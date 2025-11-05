Z Gallerie is Back and Better than Ever, Launching a Pop Up Store at Galleria Dallas on Nov. 6

"Dallas has an incredible sense of style and sophistication," Fan added. "It's a city that truly values design and individuality, everything Z Gallerie stands for. We couldn't imagine a better place to begin this next phase." Post this

Now under the ownership of Scarlett Fan, CEO and Founder of Karat Home, Z Gallerie embarks on an exciting new chapter. A long-time admirer of the brand, Fan acquired Z Gallerie with a commitment to honor its legacy of glamorous design while introducing a fresh, contemporary perspective for today's design enthusiasts.

"Z Gallerie has always stood for accessible luxury and bold self-expression," said Fan. "As someone who has loved and respected the brand for years, I'm honored to carry its legacy forward, celebrating its iconic aesthetic while reimagining it for a new generation of stylish homes."

The Dallas launch underscores Z Gallerie's renewed commitment to design innovation and community engagement, offering guests the chance to rediscover the brand's distinctive elegance and creative spirit.

The decision to relaunch in Dallas was intentional, emphasizing the city's vibrant design community, growing luxury retail scene and appreciation for high-end living. Dallas offers the ideal environment to reconnect with loyal Z Gallerie fans while showcasing the brand to a new audience.

"Dallas has an incredible sense of style and sophistication," Fan added. "It's a city that truly values design and individuality, everything Z Gallerie stands for. We couldn't imagine a better place to begin this next phase."

About Z Gallerie:

Z Gallerie is a leading name in modern home décor and furniture, celebrated for its bold, glamorous designs that inspire creativity and personal expression. Reinvigorated under new ownership by Scarlett Fan of Karat Home, Z Gallerie continues its legacy of bringing style, sophistication and a touch of flair into homes across America.

