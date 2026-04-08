Z2 Capital Partners Led a $23 Million Investment in DCS Asset Maintenance

"Z2 is pleased to partner with the team at DCS AM," said Scott Gold, Co-Founding Partner at Z2. "This management team has proven time and again their expertise in delivering high-quality, safety-focused infrastructure services to its customers, while treating their employees like family members." Post this

Z2 led a $23 million investment into this family-owned and operated business. It was structured as a first lien term loan, which was used to provide growth capital and fund a distribution to its owners.

"Z2 is pleased to partner with the team at DCS Asset Maintenance," said Scott Gold, Co-Founding Partner at Z2. "This management team has proven time and again their expertise in delivering high-quality, safety-focused infrastructure services to its customers, while treating their employees like family members. The company's values align perfectly with Z2's commitment to supporting essential, privately-held businesses that provide critical services to its customers. This investment will enable DCS AM to capture new business, purchase new equipment, and expand its employee base all while maintaining America's transportation networks."

About Z2 Capital Partners

Z2 is a specialized private capital provider offering tailored debt and structured equity investments ($10-40 million) to lower middle market companies in the United States. We partner with non-sponsored, privately held businesses generating $2-20 million in EBITDA, often owned by families, management teams, or entrepreneurial investors that require strategic capital beyond traditional bank financing. By combining customized structures with active collaboration, Z2 helps businesses achieve their goals and achieve growth targets, while preserving ownership and long-term vision. For more information, visit www.z2mgmt.com.

Media Contact

Jake Sussman, Z2 Capital Partners, 1 914-504-2336, [email protected], https://www.z2mgmt.com

SOURCE Z2 Capital Partners