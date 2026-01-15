Zac Sheffer Joins Sanguine Technology Solutions as Chief Technology Officer to lead AI and platform innovation behind Introzy.

"Our focus on AI isn't AI for novelty's sake. It's technology designed to support real revenue through real relationships." Post this

"Zac brings the rare combination of technical depth and commercial understanding," said Chelsey Lambert, President & COO of STS. "Yes, he builds elegant systems. But he also builds technology that is beautiful to use, scales easily, and creates meaningful impact. As we bring Introzy to market and expand our AI capabilities, Zac's leadership is foundational to how we execute."

Sheffer will oversee the continued evolution of Introzy's PartnerOps platform, including automation, attribution, performance tracking, finance and AI-assisted workflows that remove friction from referral, affiliate, channel, and integration partnerships. His role also includes shaping STS's broader AI roadmap across The Sanguine Collective, ensuring security, privacy, and reliability remain core to every decision.

"What drew me to STS was the clarity of the problem they're solving," said Sheffer. "Partnerships are one of the most powerful growth levers in business, but the systems behind them are often fragmented or nonexistent. Introzy is being built to change that. Our focus on AI isn't AI for novelty's sake. It's technology designed to support real revenue through real relationships."

Sheffer's appointment comes as STS scales its full go-to-market execution. Working closely with CEO Kevin Chern and President & COO Chelsey Lambert, he will ensure product, partnerships, and platform strategy stay tightly aligned as the company defines the PartnerOps category for SMBs.

