Zac Sheffer Joins Sanguine Technology Solutions as Chief Technology Officer to lead AI and platform innovation behind Introzy.

Zac Sheffer has joined Sanguine Technology Solutions as Chief Technology Officer, leading AI, engineering, and platform innovation across the company's product portfolio. With deep experience in scalable SaaS and applied AI, Zac will drive the continued evolution of Introzy and Sanguine's broader technology platform.
CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sanguine Technology Solutions (STS) today announced the appointment of Zac Sheffer as Chief Technology Officer, as the company accelerates the development and scale-up of PartnerOps platform Introzy, and expands its role as the technology engine for The Sanguine Collective group of companies.
A seasoned technology leader with deep expertise in AI-driven systems, platform architecture, and scalable SaaS infrastructure, Sheffer will lead the product strategy across STS's growing portfolio of products. Under Sheffer's leadership, STS will design and support technology capabilities that underpin Sanguine companies, prioritizing infrastructure, security, and scalability across the group.
"Zac brings the rare combination of technical depth and commercial understanding," said Chelsey Lambert, President & COO of STS. "Yes, he builds elegant systems. But he also builds technology that is beautiful to use, scales easily, and creates meaningful impact. As we bring Introzy to market and expand our AI capabilities, Zac's leadership is foundational to how we execute."
Sheffer will oversee the continued evolution of Introzy's PartnerOps platform, including automation, attribution, performance tracking, finance and AI-assisted workflows that remove friction from referral, affiliate, channel, and integration partnerships. His role also includes shaping STS's broader AI roadmap across The Sanguine Collective, ensuring security, privacy, and reliability remain core to every decision.
"What drew me to STS was the clarity of the problem they're solving," said Sheffer. "Partnerships are one of the most powerful growth levers in business, but the systems behind them are often fragmented or nonexistent. Introzy is being built to change that. Our focus on AI isn't AI for novelty's sake. It's technology designed to support real revenue through real relationships."
Sheffer's appointment comes as STS scales its full go-to-market execution. Working closely with CEO Kevin Chern and President & COO Chelsey Lambert, he will ensure product, partnerships, and platform strategy stay tightly aligned as the company defines the PartnerOps category for SMBs.
About Introzy
Introzy is the modern PartnerOps platform founded by attorney and entrepreneur Kevin Chern and led by SaaS and partnerships expert Chelsey Lambert. Designed for companies of all sizes seeking to scale through partnerships, Introzy provides a centralized system to launch, manage, and scale referral, channel, affiliate, and integration partner programs. With automated infrastructure for onboarding, tracking, and performance reporting, plus a fully managed Partnerships as a Service (PaaS) option, Introzy helps companies build partner programs the right way, from day one.
About Sanguine Technology Solutions
Sanguine Technology Solutions is the technology engine of The Sanguine Collective. Its mission is to build category-defining software that addresses high-friction, high-value problems for often underserved small and mid-sized businesses. From partner operations (Introzy) and intelligent AI-powered SaaS, Sanguine Technology Solutions deliver tools that help businesses grow faster, with more clarity and less chaos.
