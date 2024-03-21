"I applaud Institute for bringing the latest AI knowledge and skills to participants and, therefore, local communities around the country," said Giglio. Post this

Institute's faculty members come from varied backgrounds, all with a commitment to providing the best education for chamber and association professionals. The faculty plays a pivotal role providing instruction and sharing resources in targeted courses. Many Institute faculty members continue to offer their guidance to students and their organizations throughout the year.

"Institute's faculty members are truly the experts in their respective fields," said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's vice president of Institute for Organization Management. "These individuals each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Institute classroom that is unparalleled in nonprofit management."

Zach is renowned for his expertise in applying artificial intelligence in business and chamber management. His guidance has transformed operational strategies for chambers nationwide, demonstrating the essential role of AI in modern organizational development. Giglio's dedication to technology-driven growth makes him a key asset to the Institute's mission of fostering professional excellence in chamber and association management.

"I am honored to be joining Institute for Organization Management and am eager to share my insights on AI's critical role in today's business environment," said Giglio. "I applaud Institute for bringing the latest AI knowledge and skills to participants and, therefore, local communities around the country.

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

