Zach Justice Announces His Equity Investment in Popular Gen Z Dating Platform Vybes

The Gen Z cultural phenom, Zach Justice, joins the dating app as its first creator-investor, kicking off the platform's new Creator and Cap Table program in partnership with creator-investment firm OWM.

"I believe in Vybes because it encourages real connection, not just swiping. I chose ownership over a traditional creator deal because I want to help build something meaningful. When creators have a true stake in a product, the model becomes stronger for everyone." - Zach Justice.

Vybes is an invite-only dating platform built for people who want real chemistry and intentional, high-quality connections. It brings dating back to its roots by moving conversations off text and into real, face-to-face moments that build genuine connection and trust. Designed as a private members' community, Vybes blends verified profiles, 15-minute Vybe Checks, and curated IRL events to create a modern dating experience rooted in authenticity. By aligning with culturally influential creators who share its values, the platform is redefining how dating apps build trust, relevance, and long-term momentum.

"Zach is the perfect first creator-investor for Vybes because he sits at the center of modern dating culture — especially for Gen Z. He's built a massive audience by blending comedy, cultural commentary, and the realities of dating today, and his influence gives this partnership real weight.

What makes this special is that it isn't a transactional deal. Zach believes in what we're building, and having him on the cap table strengthens the entire ecosystem. His instinct, reach, and creative perspective elevate Vybes in a way that feels authentic to the brand and the community." - Brittnee Barnes, CEO of Vybes.

About Zach Justice

Zach Justice is a versatile writer, actor, and content creator, known for his keen sense of comedic storytelling. As the Founder of Dropouts University Studios and host of the widely acclaimed Dropouts Podcast, Zach has cultivated a devoted following of over 10M+ across various social media platforms. His podcast regularly ranks in Spotify's top 50 comedy charts. Beyond his digital achievements, Zach recently sold his script, Breaking Up with Mom and Dad, with Steve Carr attached to direct (known for directing Daddy Day Care, Dr. Dolittle 2, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop).

Born in Las Vegas, NV, and raised by a single mother who worked as a public school teacher, Zach moved to South Georgia at a young age, where he spent most of his childhood. After attending college for one year to play tennis, Zach made the bold decision to drop out and fully commit to his passion for acting, writing, and creating content.

About Vybes

Vybes is the world's first curated dating platform reinventing modern connection through its signature video-style "Vybe Checks" and a lineup of elevated IRL experiences. Designed as a private, members-only community, Vybes brings together high-intent, high-quality individuals through verified profiles, 15-minute Vybe Checks, and exclusive IRL events that foster genuine connection. Beyond the app, Vybes extends into cultural moments through curated events and brand partnerships, creating a full ecosystem rooted in real chemistry, real community, and real Vybes.

