Zack Vigneault, CFA, CAIA Joins CS McKee as Vice President of Sales

"His investment knowledge and his experience as an accomplished sales professional make him an ideal addition to our Institutional Sales and Client Service team," said CS McKee President Mark Gensheimer. Post this

Prior to joining CS McKee, Zack spent the past seven years at The Vanguard Group, most recently as a Senior Sales Consultant within the Financial Advisor Services division. In this role, he served as relationship manager and product expert for wirehouses in the greater Washington D.C. territory, providing product support, research, and resources to his clients.

Zack has a Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, where he majored in Finance and Economics. He has earned both the CFA® designation from the CFA Institute and the CAIA® designation from the CAIA Association.

Zack is a member of the Board of Directors and the Fundraising/Development Committee for YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School. Youthbuild is a high school focused on serving 18–21 year-old students throughout the city of Philadelphia.

About CS McKee

CS McKee is an institutional investment management firm based in Pittsburgh, PA with approximately $8.30 billion under management as of December 31, 2023 in taxable fixed income, equity and multi-asset portfolios. The firm was founded in 1931 and became a Registered Investment Advisor in 1972. CS McKee's business was acquired by North Square in 2020. McKee's clients include pension funds, profit-sharing plans, reserve funds, operating funds and other financial assets for states, counties, municipalities, unions, financial service companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, hospitals, universities, religious organizations and other institutions. Learn more about CS McKee at csmckee.com.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, we believe North Square is a leader in aggregating high quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

CS McKee and North Square Investments, LLC are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This information contains opinions that are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Martin Gawne, Cs McKee, (312) 857-2167, [email protected], https://www.csmckee.com/

SOURCE CS McKee