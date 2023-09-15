ZA+D President Zavos Appointed to Governor Moore's Energy Taskforce

"This is an opportunity for Maryland to lead the nation through the climate crisis," Zavos remarked. "I am proud to be a voice for architects across the state who know we cannot solve our energy problems without first looking at how we design our buildings." Tweet this

Zavos currently serves as the one architect of the group of 26 representatives across many businesses and interests. His extensive experience over 40 years with modifying existing buildings to reduce Green House Gases was cited as the main reason for his selection in the group.

The Task Force is to study and make recommendations for developing complimentary programs, policies, and incentives to reduce greenhouse emissions from the building sector. It will recommend incentives for electrification projects and develop a plan for funding the retrofit of covered buildings to comply with building emission standards. One goal is for total electric heating and a 60-95% reduction in gas use leading to net-zero emissions by 2045.

The Task Force is required to provide a report to the Governor and the General Assembly by December 1, 2023. After its first meeting, the Task Force members created subgroups to share tasks to build the report: Large Buildings Covered by Maryland's Building Energy Performance Standards.

In 2020 and 2021 Bruce served on The Climate Emergency Management Workgroup to explore ways to incentivize change on a policy level between both Frederick County and Frederick City. Bruce's firm ZA+D continues to push performance and make a difference however possible in the new construction and rehabilitation projects. ZA+D also advocates for Passive House and other Green Standards in their multi-family and commercial projects.

Founded in Frederick, MD in 2003, ZA+D is a full-service architectural firm of professionals whose diversity and experience enables us to handle the most complex and challenging projects while meeting the needs of our clients. Our long-term client relationships and buildings have positively impacted people's lives and the environment. Our company works with clients in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia. ZA+D has won numerous recognition awards, including the Passive Housing Institute US (PHIUS) Affordable Housing Winner. Learn more about ZA+D at za-d.com.

